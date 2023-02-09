"When you took one too many edibles": Lil Zay Osama mugshot sparks hilarious reactions online

Lil Zay Osama was arrested in January 2023 on weapons charges, and the Chicago Police Department later released his mugshot, which went viral on social media sometime around February 1. In the picture, he can be seen with his hands tucked into his tank top and an unfocused look on his face.

LIL ZAY Osama mugshot ( Image via Chicago Police Department)

The picture has led to an outpouring of reactions, with many commenting on the hilarity of his expression. One netizen commented on the dazed look on Lil Zay Osama's face, stating how he looked like he had consumed too much cannabis:

"When you took one too many too many edibles"

Lil Zay Osama was arrested on January 11 on one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of firearm possession. The weapons were discovered after the rapper was apprehended following a high-speed chase with the Chicago Swat.

Netizens cannot stop tweeting hilarious responses to Lil Zay Osama's mugshot

The rapper's dazed expression in the now-viral image has internet users in splits, with many taking to social media to come up with unrelated situations justifying the expression, often based on personal experiences.

One user commented that the expression is similar to one that young kids have when woken up early for school.

lilnut @lilnutdragger

#meme #MemesForThePeople #lilzayosama When your mom wakes you up early for school and you decide to day dream When your mom wakes you up early for school and you decide to day dream#meme #MemesForThePeople #lilzayosama https://t.co/sQ1zP0akZJ

Some other reactions on the micro-blogging platform were as follows:

$ypo 6️⃣-1️⃣ @BoofinDotey zoned out sitting in the bathroom tryna warm up @mymixtapez This how i used to be for school early in the morningzoned out sitting in the bathroom tryna warm up @mymixtapez This how i used to be for school early in the morning😂 zoned out sitting in the bathroom tryna warm up

RockerBoy @_he4rtlesss @DailyLoud when you get all the way to your destination and don’t remember if you locked the door behind you @DailyLoud when you get all the way to your destination and don’t remember if you locked the door behind you

Smokeyyy💨 @ToniiiLLSY @mymixtapez “I know how you wondering how I got here.” 🤣🤣🤣 @mymixtapez “I know how you wondering how I got here.” 🤣🤣🤣

Some netizens also speculated that Lil Zay must not be very capable, since he gets caught again and again:

HEAD @Head4rmOth Lil zay osama a bug cause ain no way you keep getting booked like dat Lil zay osama a bug cause ain no way you keep getting booked like dat

Others recommended listening to what Lil Zay Osama had to say:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ @jaiannasgallery lil zay osama really hard you gotta listen to what he saying ! lil zay osama really hard you gotta listen to what he saying !

MRS.CBFW @mrsbrazyho ionk who tf lil zay osama is but he hard 🤷🏽‍♀️ ionk who tf lil zay osama is but he hard 🤷🏽‍♀️

The arrest has also led to an increase in the controversial rapper's popularity, with many claiming he was great and their favourite:

𝐄𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐞 ⚡︎ ™ @ErnieStayPoppin Lil Zay Osama carrying Chicago drill rn. 🤧 Lil Zay Osama carrying Chicago drill rn. 🤧🔥

Ms.Make$hitHappen⛹🏽‍♀️ @beeswervo lil zay osama crank every song moe lil zay osama crank every song moe

Dlew1k 👁 @DevanteLewis_ Lil Zay Osama one of my Fav rappers rn. Lil Zay Osama one of my Fav rappers rn.

In brief, about Lil Zay Osama

Early life and trouble with the law

The rapper's legal troubles began early on in his life.

Born Isaiah Dukes, Lil Zay lived in Robert Taylor Homes, Bronzville. His parents split when he was 9 years old, though his father was largely absent even before that. The rapper and his mother, along with his five siblings, moved away from Taylor Homes when he was 10 years old:

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DJ Small Eyez, Lil Zay Osama had the following to say about his relationship with his father :

"Yeah, he was out of town, in different states, doing his own back and forth from jailhouse when Iawas young."

Speaking on how his father's absence affected him, he continued:

"There might have been times when I wouldn't listen. If my daddy had been there, he'd been able to put his foot down, put some instructions and guidance into my life."

The rapper joined a gang when he was 12 years old. He eventually gained his street name, Lil Zay Osama - now his artist name - in 2010 with the increase in his gang activities.

At the age of 15, he was shot in the chest, and while being treated for the gunshot, was arrested on weapons charges, which resulted in him getting a few years in a detention center.

He was arrested once again in 2020. The 2023 arrest marks his third arrest arrests in a mere 5 years.

His career in music

Lil Zay began recording rap music and videos when he was 12 years old. The rapper was part of the Drill music scene, a subgenre of hip-pop and gansta rap, which originated in the streets of Chicago.

After his return from juvenile detention, the rapper released several new songs on Soundcloud in 2018, but his first breakthrough occurred with his collection, Hood Bible, released in 2019. Changed Up, from the collection, reached 20 million views in 7 months on YouTube. In the same year, the rapper also signed up with Warner Records.

Lil Zay released two back-to-back mixtapes, Trench Baby, and Trench Baby 2, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He defines his music as "pain music", referring to the lyrics, which reflect his experience of growing up on the violent streets of Chicago.

