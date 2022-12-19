Is Lil Durk okay? Rapper involved in accident after flipping his car

American rapper and singer Lil Durk seemingly met with a car accident recently, as per an Instagram post shared by the artist, wherein he posted three photos. The first two pictures show him getting into a car, and a third picture shows a car flipped onto the side.

The rapper captioned the post as:

“Live life Anyday can be your last 😒 SMURK”

Lil Durk, whose original name is Durk Derrick Banks, did not share the details of the accident. However, the artist is said to have suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in recovery.

No police authorities or other sources have released details on the incident at the time of writing this article.

What happened to Lil Durk? More details about his accident explored

Lil Durk is seemingly fine after his car flipped sideways, as per his Instagram post. The artist did not reveal where the accident took place, but he was seemingly driving the car.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 🏾 🤕 Lil Durk was involved in an accident having a close shave to death his car flipped on the side.He luckily survived Lil Durk was involved in an accident having a close shave to death his car flipped on the side.He luckily survived🙏🏾💔🚗🤕 https://t.co/gGhFCjsNuF

Fans expressed concern in his comment section, wishing him a speedy recovery. Some fans also speculated that Durk was driving recklessly because of his recent breakup with YouTuber India Royale.

The artist proposed to the latter during a Chicago concert in December 2021. However, there was a falling out between the couple as they split around September this year.

The development comes months after Lil Durk suffered an injury at the Lollapalooza festival earlier this year when shots of smoke from a pyrotechnic machine hit him in the face.

The artist was injured instantly and tried to cover his face with his T-shirt. However, he went on to complete his set and later posted about it on social media, stating that he did it only for his fans.

In a video that was shared online at the time, a DJ on the mic asked Lil Durk if he was fine, saying:

“Woah, woah, you alright, bro? It shot straight up.”

Durk took a few moments to gather his senses, and responded with:

“F*ck it, no more smoke, let’s do it.”

Lil Durk met with a separate car accident in 2018

Lil Durk Updates @LilDurkupdates3 What's yall favourite song from loyal bros 2 ? What's yall favourite song from loyal bros 2 ? https://t.co/UZy1eNjwtH

This is not the first time the rapper has met with a road accident. Back in 2018, he was reportedly the victim of a hit-and-run, according to XXL Magazine. Durk then shared a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed along with a caption that read:

“Durk and Carlee were involved in a hit and run but they ok and safe.”

He further added, noting:

“I’m blessed, could have been much worse. I went to the hospital right after because I had some pain in my back and legs but all in all, gotta thank god.”

The Broadway Girls singer recently released his compilation album titled Loyal Bros 2, two years after its predecessor. The artists who have collaborated on the new album include the likes of Doodie Lo, Booka600, Chief Wuk, and Noza Jordan, among others. It also features guest appearances from Future, Trippie Redd, and Lil Zay Osama.

The artist also recently released a video for the song Hanging With Wolves.

