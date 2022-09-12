Lil Durk and India Royale breakup memes take over Twitter amid cheating rumors

Speculation of Lil Durk and India Royale breaking up has emerged online. These rumors found their way online after India Royale tweeted on September 11 that she is “a free agent.”

According to Urban Islandz, followers asked the influencer whether she was single. The 27-year-old went on to like the tweet.

Since hinting at their split, the fashion blogger has also unfollowed Lil Durk on Instagram and has removed pictures of the two together from her profile. However, the rapper still follows her on the social media platform.

Rumors about Lil Durk cheating on Royale also spread like wildfire across social media. The rapper was accused of doing so in 2021, and netizens have thus assumed that the musician was indulging in the same behavior once again.

Netizens react to Lil Durk and India Royale’s split

The couple’s potential split came as a surprise to many as the two seemed to be very close. Hip Hop fans looked up to their relationship, especially since the two got engaged in December 2021.

Many Twitter users took to the platform, commenting that Lil Durk had cheated on his fiancée, which is what led to their breakup. However, no proof of the same was made available online at the time of writing.

Although rumors of their breakup have taken the internet by storm, with India Royale hinting at the same as well, the OTF rapper did not respond to the rumors at the time of writing. Meanwhile, he took to his Instagram story and shared an image of one of his acquaintances.

India Royale and Lil Durk were together for over 4 years

Royale and Durk started dating in 2017 and have had a turbulent relationship since then. During their time together, they also welcomed their first child Willow Banks in October 2018.

She also has a six-year-old daughter named Skylar from her previous relationship.

Lil Durk also has other children from his previous relationships. He is a father to Angelo, Zayden, Bella, Du’mier and Skyler who are 10, 8, 8, 7 and 7 years old respectively.

This is not the first time speculation about the two breaking up has circulated across social media. In May 2021, fans were heartbroken to hear that the duo had split. This comes after Lil Durk hinted at Royale being unfaithful. However, he was quick to address the rumors and stated on Instagram that the two were still going strong. He said:

“It p*ss me off how y’all change sh*t around tryna make it like somebody a h*e talking bout her like talking bout my kids kill that rumor my b***h ain’t nun like you goofy h*es."

That same year, the rapper also shut down rumors that he cheated on Royale with a transgender woman. Durk and Royale took to Instagram to post an image of the two sharing a kiss. He wrote:

“Y’all know damn well this s**t 4eva.”

At the end of the year in December, the 29-year-old rapper went down on one knee and proposed to the influencer in Chicago. The former asked the fashion expert to marry him at a Big Jam concert.

Earlier this year, in May, the two also enjoyed a vacation together in the Caribbean.

