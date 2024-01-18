When does True Detective Season 4 air on HBO? Schedule explained

The first episode of True Detective Season 4 was aired on January 14, 2024, on HBO at 9 pm ET. The episode was also available for streaming the same day on Max. New episodes of the show will be available for viewing every Sunday on both these platforms at 9 pm ET.

Besides this, there are also other ways of watching the show. For those who do not have access to Max or HBO, adding a Max subscription to an existing Amazon Prime or Hulu membership can be helpful.

The fourth season of the show comes back after a five-year-long wait with new characters and a new story. This season is being helmed by Issa López, who is famously known for her work in the acclaimed Mexican crime-fantasy experimental horror film, Tigers Are Not Afraid.

True Detective Season 4 is expected to have 6 episodes in total, with the last episode being aired on February 25, 2024.

True Detective Season 4 schedule explained

Created by Nic Pizzolatto True Detective: Night Country will have 6 episodes with its first episode already being aired. Season 4 Episode 1 of the show was released on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

The dates for the upcoming episodes have also been announced. An episode each of the show will be aired every Sunday at 9 pm ET. There will be no new episodes on January 11, 2024, due to the Super Bowl, which will be aired during that time. The season finale of True Detective will be aired on Thursday, February 25, 2024.

Episode Number Release Date Release Timing (ET) 1 January 14, 2024 9 pm 2 January 21, 2024 9 pm 3 January 28, 2024 9 pm 4 February 4, 2024 9 pm 5 February 18, 2024 9 pm 6 February 25, 2024 9 pm

At this point, it is unknown if there will be a fifth season of the show. However, given the show's history of taking long gaps before each season, a confirmation for a fifth season at this point seems highly unlikely.

What happened in the premiere episode of True Detective Season 4?

The new season of True Detective, titled True Detective: Night Country, much like its previous seasons, promises a journey filled with crime, drama, and mystery. The audience got a glimpse of the same in the trailer as well as the first episode of the show that aired this Sunday.

True Detective Season 4 will see Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in titular roles. They will be playing Detectives Liz Danvers and State Trooper and former Detective Evangeline Navarro, respectively.

The season premiere episode opens with the sudden disappearance of eight scientists from a research facility in Tsalal. The episode takes place in Ennis, Alaska. The two detectives are adamant about their respective ways of uncovering the mystery. This sometimes leads to a clash of opinions between them.

The episode comes to an end with the discovery of the bodies of three of the missing scientists in a frozen state.

Where can you watch the upcoming episodes of True Detective Season 4?

Episodes of True Detective Season 4 will be available on both HBO and Max. Viewers with an Amazon Prime or Hulu subscription can also subscribe to Max to watch all episodes of the show every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

The first episode of the show left fans with a lot of questions regarding the plot. While some were enthralled with the episode, others found it disappointing.

The next episode of True Detective: Night Country airs on January 21, 2024.