When will Central Park Season 2 episode 15 air? Release date, plot and more explored

Episode 15 of Central Park season 2 is set to drop very soon. The animated sitcom, intended for adults, premiered its second season on June 25, 2021. However, after its eighth episode, the show went on a hiatus and again resumed on March 4, 2022.

The series follows Owen Tillerman and his family, who live an unconventional life in New York's bustling Central Park, as they fend off a wealthy hotel heiress who wants to turn the park into condos. The second season follows the Tillerman family more closely, and explores whether the family will be leaving Central Park to shift to the university in Connecticut that provided an opportunity to Owen to build a new park entirely.

What will Central Park Season 2 episode 15 be about?

The upcoming episode, titled Where There’s Smoke, will see Paige, Owen's wife go further to find strong evidence for a story. In the meantime, Helen and Bitsy will be seen plotting their plans to make the best attempt at convincing influential investors to collaborate with them and buy the park.

In the wake of this, the Tillerman family must adapt to newer and more uncomfortable situations to save the future of the Park. Directed by Mario D’Anna, the script for this episode is written by Lindsey Stoddart.

Molly Tillerman is voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess voices Cole Tillerman, Helen is voiced by Daveed Diggs, and Birdie by Josh Gad. Paige Hunter is voiced by Kathryn Hahn and Owen by Leslie Odom Jr. Bitsy Brandenham is voiced by Stanley Tucci.

When and where to watch the sitcom?

Episode 15 of the second season of the animated sitcom drops on Apple TV+ on April 1, 2022. The series releases its episodes weekly exclusively on the Apple streaming platform.

Thus, to watch the series, viewers require an active subscription to Apple TV+ which, in the US, comes at a minimal charge of $4.99 monthly post a seven-day free trial.

This fan-favorite animated series has also been renewed by Apple TV+ for a third season. Season 3 will premiere in the begining of next year, on February 17, 2023 on Apple TV+ itself.

Edited by Gunjan