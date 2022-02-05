Is the real-life Golden Cube yet another Fortnite stunt?

Of all the objects that have been showcased in Fortnite, The Cube Queen's Golden Cube is among the most enigmatic. No one knows who created it or where it even comes from.

The only thing that is certain about this mysterious object is it is powerful. It can even channel enough energy to open a rift to another dimension in the wrong hands. And as luck would have it, one was even recently spotted in real life.

The Golden Cube from Fortnite has been spotted in NYC's Central Park

On February 3, 2022, a cube made out of gold was spotted in Central Park. While most citizens didn't know what to make of this, Fortnite community members immediately recognized it as the Queen's Golden Cube. Unfortunately, that's not the whole truth.

While the object may indeed resemble the Golden Cube from the game, it's the work of German artist Niclas Castello. It was created using 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold. As told by the artist to "Artnet",- the thought process behind the concept art was to "create something beyond our world—that is intangible".

While even the wording may suggest that the artist uses the Golden Cube's popularity to attract publicity, that's not the case. In actuality, the cube is symbolic and is to help launch the artist's upcoming cryptocurrency.

But what of the actual cube from the game? Whatever happened to it? Indeed it couldn't have been dissolved or broken down on the ocean floor. Given its power, why hasn't it reactivated itself and rolled back onto the Fortnite Chapter 3 island?

Will the Golden Cube and Cube Queen make a return in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Currently, this question cannot be answered. As of now, there are no confirmed leaks or information to suggest that either one of them will make a return. However, it can be said with confidence that neither one of them has met their end.

To put this into perspective, if a Golden Cube can power the Queen's Cradle, which is the size of a small moon, it's unlikely that salty water will destroy it. More than likely, the Cube Queen managed to re-enter the Golden Cube and is lying dormant on the ocean floor.

After spending most of her energy and power opening a rift portal, there's likely not enough there to move the cube about. So until and unless Epic Games decides to add The Last Reality back into Fortnite's storyline, both the Queen and Golden Cube will be resting alongside the fish.

