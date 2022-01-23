Fortnite YouTuber manages to bait a Klombo inside of a rift, here is what followed after

Klombo monsters are the cutest and most ferocious creatures ever added to Fortnite. They usually roam around the map to search for Klomberries, and players worldwide are eager to learn more about them.

A Klombo is harmless unless loopers shoot it. So much so that it lets them climb its back and use the blowhole to glide. When fed Klomberries or weapons, it drops some valuable loot as well.

W1NTERF0X ❄️ @BUS1NESSF0X

#Fortnite Blep! Someone told me that Klombo was a bigger Axo and now I can't unsee it. So have a pic of both being cute. #Fortnite Art Blep! Someone told me that Klombo was a bigger Axo and now I can't unsee it. So have a pic of both being cute. #Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/U1h1V2HfGT

Here's what happened when a looper tried to bait a Klombo inside of a rift.

Fortnite: Can a Klombo use a rift?

In the absence of any flying vehicles in Chapter 3, rifts are easily the best way for players to rotate quickly. At the moment, there are a total of 21 rifts on the map. Each Seven Outpost has three rifts.

Prominent Fortnite creator Ben Marro recently found a Klombo roaming near a Seven Outpost. The YouTuber could not let this opportunity go to waste and quickly lured the beast towards a nearby rift.

After several attempts, Ben was disappointed to find that a Klombo does not rift. The colossal monster just went past the rift to eat the delicious Klomberry.

However, this is not surprising as Epic Games wouldn't want Klombos falling over loopers' heads between games.

While some players were hopeful that Klombo could rift if Ben altered his strategy, others moved on and asked the YouTuber to check if they could open a vault with the dinosaur.

Other interesting properties of Klombo in Fortnite

It won't be an overstatement that Klombo is one of the best features added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1. The monster might look terrifying, but it can help players win games.

Within a few days, content creators have discovered several exciting things about Klombo. For instance, if it eats Exotic weapons, the dinosaur rewards them with Legendary loot.

In a recent video, Tabor Hill let a Klombo eat his Victory Crown. Unfortunately, the YouTuber lost his crown and didn't get any compensation for it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, it is self-evident that the community loves the 19.01 update that brought Tilted Towers, Klombo, and Tornadoes, among other things. Chapter 3 has been a massive success, and Epic Games is expected to remain consistent with new content during Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar