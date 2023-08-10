When will the Emmy awards take place? Updated schedule explored

With the controversies surrounding the television and film industry, the Emmy Awards 2023 got postponed to a later date. The Emmy Awards will now air on January 15, 2024. The change in date sees a four-month delay from the initial schedule of September 18, 2023.

The award ceremony, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, is broadcasted by the Television Academy and cable network Fox. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will honor the best in American prime-time television programming from June 1, 2022, until May 31, 2023. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chose the nominations and awards.

The 2023 Emmys are taking place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The Creative Arts Emmys, originally set to take place on September 9 and 10, 2023, is also moved to January 6 and 7, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in L.A.

75th Emmy Awards - Why did the schedule need to be updated?

Variety first reported the news of the postponement back on July 27, 2023. The report from Variety read:

"Vendors for the 75th Primetime Emmys have been told that the ceremony will not air on September 18 — the first time that there has been official word that the date has been pushed, Variety has learned exclusively."

The Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild both went on strike on May 2 and July 13, respectively, making it impossible for the Emmys to be held in September as scheduled.

At least 65,000 actors of the SAG-AFTRA and 11,500 screenwriters from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in Hollywood have come together to mark their protest. Their participation in the strike binds actors by strict guidelines of not being able to promote their shows or movies. The restrictions on writers working during the strike are similar.

The award ceremony will take place next year. However, much to the delight of fans, there is finally a confirmed date, ending uncertainty around the awards ceremony.

As you await the 2023 Emmy Awards, here is a peek into the nominations for this year:

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominations for the upcoming Emmy on July 12, 2023, via a virtual broadcast.

Succession, one of the most popular HBO series, leads the pack with 27 nominations alone. It is followed by The Last of Us, which has a total of 24 nominations and The White Lotus is closely trailing with a total of 23 nominations.

Other acclaimed shows like The Bear, Ted Lasso, The Marvellous Ms. Maisel, and Beef have also received a considerable number of nominations across different categories.

After a period of uncertainty, things have finally settled down regarding the schedule for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Stay tuned for the 75th Emmy Award airing on January 15, 2024.