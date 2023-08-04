When will Evil Lives Here season 13 episode 11 air on ID? Release date, case details, and more

Evil Lives Here season 13, episode 11, titled We're Glad Mom is Dead, is scheduled to arrive on Investigation Discovery on August 6, 2023.

The show takes the viewers on a journey into the dark hearts of some of the most notorious killers in history. Through the help of interviews with the survivors, law enforcement officials, and psychologists, the show explores the psychological effects of living with the killer. It also examines the warning signs that may have been missed before the killer struck.

Hosted by Paula Zahn, Evil Lives Here is a chilling, insightful, and thought-provoking show that provides a unique perspective on some of the most horrific cases in history and leaves a lasting impact on the viewers.

Evil Lives Here season 13, episode 11 - What to expect?

A promotional poster for Evil Lives Here (Image via IMDb)

The show's upcoming episode will focus on the lives of two sisters, Victoria and Christine Lisowski, who are haunted by the memory of their mother, Sungnam Kwon Lisowski, a serial killer. The sisters will share how they lived fearing their mother's wrath and eventually came to terms with her death.

The episode will also explore the psychological effects of living with a killer. The sisters will discuss how their mother's crimes affected their relationships, mental health, and sense of self. They will also discuss how they found healing and hope after their mother's death.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Victoria and Christine Lisowski live in fear of their mother, Sungnam Kwon-Lisowski; they never imagine that this Christmas, they'll feel lucky to survive the holiday and their mother's crazed vengeance."

We're Glad Mom is Dead is sure to be a powerful and emotional episode that will give the viewers a glimpse into the lives of those who have been through traumatic experiences. It serves as a reminder that even the most horrific experiences can be overcome with strength, courage, and love.

More about Evil Lives Here's synopsis

The official synopsis of Evil Lives Here, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Chilling scenarios unfold in this true-crime series, which tells actual stories of people who shared their lives with loved ones who became killers. Each hourlong episode puts viewers in the shoes of the loved one, who first notices that something is amiss, interprets the puzzling signs and clues, and eventually comes face-to-face with the horrible truth: that the person has a very dark side."

It continues:

"Exclusive interviews and firsthand accounts of the critical moments leading up to the vicious acts showcase devastating, often undiscussed consequences on the people who have nurtured, loved, and raised a murderer."

Evil Lives Here was created by James M. Reily, T.J. Craig, and Robert Levey II. It is produced for the platform Investigation Discovery by Red Marble Media, with Kevin Fitzpatrick, Jonathan Santos, Jacinda A. Davis, and Lorna Thomas acting as the executive producers. The show has been on the air since 2016 and has aired over 100 episodes, winning numerous awards.

Evil Lives Here season 13, episode 11, titled We're Glad Mom is Dead, premieres on August 6, 2023, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.