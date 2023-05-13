Marc O'Leary, an Army veteran, has gained notoriety over the years for a string of r*pes he committed between 2008 and 2011 in Colorado and Washington. He was only caught in 2011, owing to the efforts of two female detectives from different Colorado police forces, who combined their investigations to search for the perpetrator who had victimized dozens of women by then.

CBS reported that O'Leary pleaded guilty to 28 counts of r*pe and other associated felonies and sentenced to 327-and-a-half years in prison in December 2011 in Colorado. He was also convicted in connection with two other Washington cases and was sentenced to 40 years and 28-and-a-half years respectively.

Marc O'leary got 327.5 year sentence. PLUS another 62 years in 2012.

According to a People Magazine report from December 2022, Marc O'Leary is currently serving his lengthy sentence at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

Evil Lives Here on ID chronicles Marc O'Leary's crimes in an episode titled Fantasizing and Hunting. The synopsis states:

"When Michael O'Leary moves in with his brother Marc, he doesn't realize that Marc has already fled the police in one state and committed crimes in another; the police track them down and suspect Michael of being Marc's accomplice."

The upcoming episode will air on the channel this Friday, May 12, at 10 pm ET.

Marc O'Leary was stationed at an Army base near Tacoma, Washington, when he started r*ping women

Born in Colorado in 1978, Marc O'Leary started breaking into homes as a voyeur at an early age. But after finishing high school, he joined the army and, while serving in South Korea, acquired knowledge that he would later employ as a serial r*pist for his own depraved ends. He then married a Russian woman he met near his base in March 2004.

After his return to the US, between November 2006 and September 2009, O'Leary was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma, Washington, where he committed a string of r*pes.

His first victim was 18-year-old former foster child identified as Marie, in Lynnwood, Washington, on August 11, 2008. He allegedly entered her house via an unlocked sliding door in the evening hours.

O'Leary reportedly tied Marie's wrists, blindfolded and gagged her with a cloth before r*ping her. Afterwards, he clicked pictures of her with her ID on the chest. While Lynnwood detectives refused to believe Marie's story and charged her for false reporting, the predator attacked a second victim, a 63-year-old woman. The cases were never linked and O'Leary was never suspected of the crimes.

In 2009, he moved back to Colorado, divorced his wife, and then meticulously prepared to stalk women through windows in a technique he called "precombat inspections" inside homes, making sure there weren’t any weapons within his victims' reach.

Marc O'Leary operated in Denver, Colorado, for a little over a year before two female detectives caught him

During a 15-month-long period, Marc O'Leary r*ped three women and attempted to r*pe a fourth in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. In addition, he spent hours abusing his victims while taking hundreds of images of them for his own pleasures.

O'Leary r*ped a 65-year-old woman on October 4, 2009. A 46-year-old woman narrowly escaped by jumping from her 7-feet bedroom window in July 2010. The latter suffered three broken ribs and a lung puncture in the fall. Following this, he r*ped a 26-year-old in early January 2011 after r*ping a 59-year-old widow in August 2010 and stealing a pink Sony Cyber-shot camera from her.

Reports state that Marc O'Leary always wore gloves because the the army had his DNA on file. He also forced his victims take a 20-minute shower to get rid of any evidence while he collected their clothing and bedding to take with him.

Stacy Galbraith and Edna Hendershot, two female investigators from distinct Colorado police departments, worked together to finally link the attacks to a single serial r*pist. Moreover, surveillance footage captured an unidentified white Mazda truck circling the victim's apartment complex in the early morning hours before the January 2011 case.

Galbraith and Hendershot then successfully matched honeycombed glove patterns and shoeprints from two crime scenes and small amounts of touch DNA, or a few skin cells. Eventually a report of a strange car - a white 1993 Mazda truck registered in Marc O'Leary's name - abandoned about half a block from one of the victims' homes also appeared. The vehicle matched the one from the surveillance video.

During a search of O'Leary's home, detectives found a pile of evidence, including stolen items and tools that victims said their r*pist had. Moreover, on his computer, they discovered a folder titled "Girls," which consisted of a staggering number of the horrific images he took of his victims.

Where is Marc O'Leary now?

Marc O'Leary pleaded guilty to 28 counts of r*pe and multiple other associated felonies in Colorado. He was sentenced to 327-and-a-half years in prison in December 2011. The convicted r*pist was then linked to the Washington r*pes and soon pleaded guilty, receiving an additional 68-and-a-half years in prison.

According to a December 2022 People Magazine report, O'Leary is currently serving time in Colorado's Sterling Correctional Facility.

ID's Evil Lives Here airs with Marc O'Leary's case this Friday.

