When will Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? air on Prime Video? Release date, what to expect, and more details

Lizzy Hoo is gearing up for her Prime Video debut with her upcoming special Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?, which is set to be released on Thursday, April 6, 2023. The hour-long comedy special is expected to be available for streaming worldwide from midnight GMT.

The synopsis of Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares, according to IMDb, reads:

"Hoo Cares!? is a show from Lizzy Hoo about life, family and following your dreams before it's too late, but only if they're worth it. Lizzy looks back on father-daughter trips to Malaysia: one when she was 4 years old and a returning trip in her thirties, skydiving to her mum's 60th, one of her brother's backyard trout-farming dreams, and her other brother's quest to become a famous YouTube travel vlogger."

It continues:

"Hoo Cares!? is an hour of big laughs and good times from a comedian whose profile has exploded in five short years."

Written and performed entirely by the 37-year-old, Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? is directed by Catherine Van Der Wolf and produced by Lauren Moore and Georgina Ogilvie, while Kathleen McCarthy and Frank Bruzzese have served as the executive producers.

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? is her first-ever special with a major streaming platform

The special, apart from being Lizzy's Prime Video debut, also marks her first-ever outing with a major streaming platform in video format. Her first special, Hoo Am I? What's My Name?, is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts and on ABC's website.

The trailer for Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? was released on Prime Video's official YouTube channel for Australia and New Zealand on March 20, 2023. It begins with Lizzy comparing the COVID-19 pandemic to men and how she finds the outbreak's characteristics similar to that of the gender. She says:

"I do believe that COVID is a dude because he's had two years to fix himself... just comes back with a man-bun and a beard, and calls himself Omicron."

Lizzy then goes on to riff on her family, especially about her mother and her brother, before the trailer comes to an end.

Lizzy Hoo tried her hand out at standup as a way to gain more self-confidence

Lizzy began doing standup in 2017, hoping that the art form would help boost her self-confidence. This turned out to work in her favor as she ended up becoming a New South Wales State Finalist in the national RAW Comedy competition, which is Australia's largest open mic comedy competition.

She was invited to perform at the Just For Laughs Festival at the Sydney Opera House the following year. Lizzy Hoo's observational and self-assured style of humor was quick to earn her fans around the globe, with her videos raking in millions of views online.

Lizzy Hoo has made appearances on The Project and The Cook Up with Adam Liaw and has been a contributor and presenter for websites such as SBS Voices and ABC Life. Apart from being a comedian and presenter, she is also a writer, noodle enthusiast, designer, ideas lady, actor, rugby lover, and rescue greyhound owner.

She has worked on two shows prior to Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!?, namely Hoo Am I? What's My Name? and Hoo Dis? and is currently on tour for her fourth show, Lizzy Hoo: Woo Hoo!

Produced by Guesswork Television, Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video from April 6, 2023.

