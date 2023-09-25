When will Louis Tomlinson’s All of Those Voices arrive on Paramount+? Details explored

Following Louis Tomlinson on his journey through solo stardom, Paramount+ is bringing forth All of Those Voices, a new documentary that will explore the journey to stardom of former One Direction band member, Louis Tomlinson.

The streaming site has finally revealed the release date and a trailer for the documentary which will hit the Paramount+ streaming platform next month, October 4, 2023.

Helmed by director Charlie Lightning, All of Those Voices documents a new chapter in Tomlinson's life as he rose as a musician after the popular boy band One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The documentary will follow the musician's rise to fame as he toured the world and released his second solo album, Faith in the Future in 2022.

Everything we know about Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices

Expand Tweet

All of Those Voices is a deep dive into Louis Tomlinson’s personal struggles with loss and his journey from being a member of one of the most popular bands ever, One Direction, to a solo artist.

Tomlinson released his solo debut album Walls in 2020, following it up with Faith in the Future in 2022. The singer has now finally decided to pull back the curtain with this documentary film and show his fans a more intimate and vulnerable side of himself.

Commenting on the film's release, he said,

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years, I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world. I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words’."

All of Those Voices made its debut in select theaters earlier this year, on March 22. Following its theatrical premiere, the documentary will now be available worldwide on Paramount Plus streaming service from October 4, 2023.

Watch the new trailer for the documentary

Paramount streaming service has finally brought us a trailer for the upcoming music documentary. The trailer opens with a glimpse of the band's final performance before they broke up in 2016. Following that clip, we find Louis Tomlinson opening up about his anxieties regarding his musical career in the absence of the band,

“I thought for me, it was the band or nothing. It was hard for me to imagine myself on my own. I didn’t see a way back, not even musically, just to do anything,”

In the trailer, we see an emotional Tomlinson narrating and self-reflecting on a dark period in his life where he battled against all odds to get back to the studio and recording once again. He says,

Expand Tweet

“I started to feel, ‘Maybe I do have some individual worth. What about making some music on your own.’ I remember calling my mom, and she was like, ‘Well that’s obviously what you’re gonna do. It finally does feel like the stars might be aligning for me. I finally feel worthy of where I am and what I’m doing.”

The trailer moves on to show us many clips from Tomlinson’s life now as a soloist, where he is performing for packed crowds across the world.

Catch All of Those Voices streaming on Paramount+ from October onwards.