Remember when Sami Zayn left One Direction fans confused? This is what happened! 

Sami Zayn has been with WWE for a very long time. While he joined the company as a part of NXT in 2013, Zayn continued to grow and has become one of the biggest names in wrestling. Many people around the globe know the wrestler today. However, it was not always like that.

Zayn's first major run in WWE came in 2015. During an episode of Monday Night RAW in Montreal, Québec Canada, Bret Hart introduced Zayn as a challenger for John Cena's weekly challenge for the US Championship. This development made many excited as they wished to see Zayn compete against Cena.

While there was a lot of excitement surrounding the match, there was also confusion. Since the match had been announced, Zayn's name began trending worldwide on Twitter. This led many to believe that the 39-year-old was the famous singer Zayn Malik.

A quick search and a visit to Sami Zayn's profile led to the confusion being solved. Later, Zayn too faced John Cena for the US title in front of his Canadian crowd. Despite giving it his all, Zayn came up short as Cena retained the belt. But, the Cenation leader made it a point for Sami Zayn to receive a huge ovation from the crowd.

Sami Zayn was on the losing side this week on RAW

As of today, Sami Zayn is the Undisputed Tag Team champion in WWE along with his long-time friend Kevin Owens. Since winning the titles against The Usos at WrestleMania 39, Owens and Zayn have become a formidable force in WWE. Not only have they successfully defended their titles, but they also won the belts in impressive fashion.

This week on RAW, the duo was once again involved in the proceedings as they were scheduled for a match. However, this time around, things did not go their way. On RAW, Owens and Zayn teamed up with Seth Rollins to take on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, members of The Judgment Day.

This match was announced after Owens and Zayn involved themselves in the feud between Rollins and The Judgment Day. The Tag Team champions ran out to the ring to save The Visionary, who was being beaten up by the faction. This is the reason a six-man tag team match was announced.

While early on, it seemed as if Rollins and his team would be favorites to win, that did not happen. Despite giving it their best shot, The Judgment Day registered a win over the team of Rollins, Zayn, and Owens. It will be interesting to see how things progress from here on RAW.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes