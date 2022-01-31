When will the next episode of 'Home Town' Season 6 air? Release date and more

Home Town season 6 on HGTV has gained massive fame with its home-bound and innovative concept. After helping several Laurel natives, couple Erin and Ben Napier have a very important client in the upcoming episode this Sunday, January 30.

The couple will be helping out their oldest friend Rebekah Staples to find her a home close to her family in Home Town Season 6, episode 5, titled "Grand Millennial."

Rebekah Staples grew up in Laurel but had to move to Jackson, Mississippi. After living there for some time, she wants to come back to her hometown so that she can live nearer to her family. Episode 5 will feature her home-searching with the artsy couple. It will air on January 30 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

What to expect in the next episode of Home Town season 6?

The upcoming episode will have Erin and Ben's special client Rebekah. In an exclusive clip from the new episode, Erin revealed:

"Rebekah is very close to her family. Her family is famous in Jones County," Napier reveals of the massive clan. "I think she has a dream of having a family here one day."

They have been friends since junior high school, and Erin believes she's going to have a great time figuring out a home for her. In a new clip from the upcoming episode, she said:

"It's fun designing for a friend because you know what they like on deeper level."

Rebekah's sister-in-law, who is Erin's childhood friend too, feels that Rebekah has a wide sense of culture, and it is tough to match up to her expectations. She believes that because her sister-in-law travels to so many places, she gathers overwhelming influence from such places.

Rebekah herself has an opinion on what kind of house she is hunting. She is looking for a rural-style house with ample outdoor space. In a new episode clip from Home Town, she stated:

"I'm kinda looking for something more rural. "Maybe a farmhouse type where there is some land and a pond. That would be my ideal situation."

What is Home Town Season 6 all about?

Couple Erin and Ben Napier love their Mississippi hometown, especially Laurel's historic homes and architecture. They aim to preserve the character of timeless historical homes in Laurel by inducing modern and cost-effective additions.

Erin is a style and sketch genius, while Ben is great at building homes. Together, they want to keep the essence of homes in Laurel alive along with giving their hometown a bright footing.

The show is also available on Prime Video.

Edited by R. Elahi