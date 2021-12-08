When will 'Ordinary Joe' Season 1 episode 10 air? Release date and more

Ordinary Joe is one of the most talked about shows on NBC. The series became popular within a few weeks and it also got renewed for next season. However, after airing 9 episodes of season 1, the series got delayed in releasing the 10th episode. The fans got really disappointed, as they were not able to see new episodes of their favorite show.

The creators of Ordinary Joe, Russell Friend and Garrett Lerner, have revealed that the show will be back and they are working on season 2 and 3, as well. It's just a matter of time before fans will be able to watch this amazing series.

Well, there is good news for all the 'Ordinary Joe' fans. The new episodes will return soon. How soon? In less than a month. The series Ordinary Joe will return with new episodes from January 3, 2022.

What's with the delay on 'Ordinary Joe'?

Yes, there has been a delay in airing new episodes of Ordinary Joe. The reason for the delay is not due to the pandemic, but the holiday programming of the network itself. Since it's Christmas and New Year's time, the network chooses to show reruns of top scripted shows rather than new episodes. This happens because the network doesn't want to risk their shows' rating during this time. So they plan to take a break and come back with new episodes.

Ordinary Joe centers on Joe Kimbreau as he makes a pivotal, life-changing decision at his graduation from Syracuse University. The show follows him on three parallel timelines, starting ten years after his graduation: as a police officer, following in his father's footsteps, as a music star following his passion, and as a nurse after he marries his college sweetheart.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the 9 episodes right now on Peacock.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider