When will The Problem With Jon Stewart season 2 air on Apple TV+? Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Here's some good news for Jon Stewart fans this month. The comedian's popular talk show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, will return this month on Apple TV+. It is slated to premiere on March 3, 2023.

The commentary-styled show started in 2021 with its first season and is hosted by The Daily Show veteran Jon Stewart, who is not just a highly acclaimed comedian but is also a noted political commentator, satirist, actor, director and television host.

The show grew increasingly popular during his tenure, as well as receiving highly critical acclaim for 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and several nominations for news and journalism awards.

He was the longest running host for the Daily Show, starting in 1995 until 2015 when the baton was passed on to comedian Trevor Noah. After that resignation, he started hosting The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+.

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Part 2, Season 2 returns with discussions on Military, Crime, Cancel Culture, Inflation and Fascism

As per an April 7, 2022 official press release by Apple TV+ Press the current concept of the show can be understood as:

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” is a multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series which will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work. Each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast to continue the discussion."

However, with part two of season two, the series will see the first ever overseas interviews with several foreign policy leaders. In a teaser for the upcoming season, we get to see Stewart challenging Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge over the state’s gender-affirming care ban.

As per an Apple TV+ press release from February 2023:

"The second season continues with six all-new episodes on topics including topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy. Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these issues.

Some important guests expected to feature in this season of The Problem with Jon Stewart are:

General David Petraeus discussing defense

State Senator Natham Dahm (R-OK) elaborating on crimes and guns

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) speaking on prison reform and rehabilitation

In a first for the series, the host will travel abroad to speak with foreign policy leaders.

The Problem with Jon Stewart: Podcast and Livestream

The series also runs a companion podcast that goes by the same name on the Apple Podcast and via RSS services. The podcast is also widely appreciated and has garnered nominations like the Ambie Award in the Best Interview Podcast category.

It was also named the Best Interview Podcast by Adweek's Podcast of the Year Awards last year and received People’s Choice Podcast Award nominations for Best Male Host and Best Politics & News Podcast.

This season, the host also conducted an official livestream on their YouTube channel.

You can access the full livestream here:

Aside from being the host, Jon Stewart will also be producing it under his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by prime newsrunner Brinda Adhikari along with James Dixon, Chris McShane and Richard Plepler.

The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres this March 3,2023 on Apple TV+.

