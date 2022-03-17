When will Windfall air on Netflix? Release date, cast, plot, and more about Jason Segel's thriller

Netflix is all set to release yet another much-anticipated crime-drama, Windfall. Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and more, the movie will be streaming from March 18, 2022.

Written and Directed by Charlie McDowell, Windfall revolves around a robbery at a billionaire's vacation house. The incident that follows will leave the audience on the edge of their seats and will make them wait till the end to find out who the actual villain is.

Windfall streams on Netflix from March 18, 2022

The cast

Jason Segel is a popular American actor who plays a pivotal role in the movie. He is the burglar who breaks into a rich man's house to rob, only to find that the owners have come back for some reason. Previously, Segel has worked in movies like Gulliver's Travels, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, The End of the Tour, and more, and it's beyond doubt that he is going to nail his role in this movie as well.

The rich guy from the movie is played by another popular actor, Jesse Plemons. His snobbish onscreen appearance fits the role perfectly. The audience can expect a plethora of noteworthy dialogs from him throughout the movie. His wife's role in the movie is played by Lily Collins.

Windfalls's trailer debriefed

The official trailer was released a few days back on YouTube. The 2 minute snippet exposed how a burglar sneaked into an empty house as the camera captured valuable household items. The robber seemed to be having a pretty chilled out time as he was seen relaxing by a swimming pool when all the problem starts.

The scene shifts to where the wife of the homeowner spots the burglar. The trailer showcases the initial conversation between the robber and the homeowner and how they deal with the demands of the burglar.

One thing that mis understoof from the trailer is that the robber is not aware of how the life of rich people works. For example, he finds it hard to open a ladies purse and takes advice from its owners. On top of that, he demands an amount from the homeowners, which according to them is much less than what they anticipated.

The film follows a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed. Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons star in WINDFALL, a Hitchcockian thriller from director Charlie McDowell (THE DISCOVERY, THE ONE I LOVE).The film follows a young couple who arrive at their vacation home only to find it's being robbed. https://t.co/yMiEFYSes6

Watch Windfall this Friday, March 18, only on Netflix

