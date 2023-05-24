Where was American Born Chinese shot? Filming locations explored 

American Born Chinese is a brand new and highly riveting fantasy comedy action series that made its arrival exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The series has been gleaned from renowned cartoonist Gene Luen Yang's highly celebrated graphic novel of the same name, with Kelvin Yu serving as the creator of the Disney Plus series.

American Born Chinese revolves around Jin Wang, a 10th grader who has been facing difficulties fitting in with his schoolmates. The lead cast list for the series comprises Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, Yeo Yann Yann, Ben Wang, Chin Han, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu, Sydney Taylor, and Jim Liu, among others. The official synopsis for the series, as per IMDb, reads as follows:

"Jin Wang is an average teenager balancing high school and home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle with Chinese mythological gods."

Ever since the series debuted on Disney+, it has been getting a lot of positive attention due to its intriguing plotline, promising cast, and striking filming locations. The audience, who have been quite curious to learn where the series is shot, will be happy to learn that the new series has been filmed all over California, specifically in Los Angeles County.

The filming of American Born Chinese took place in the Golden State, California

Los Angeles County in California

American Born Chinese has been shot particularly in Los Angeles County in California. As per TheCinemaholic, the series' principal photography for the opening iteration began in February 2022 and ended in July 2022. Owing to the diverse and vast terrains of the Golden State, as well as its connection to the Hollywood entertainment industry, California was the perfect choice for filming the series.

The Disney Plus series has been thoroughly captured in Los Angeles County, with the series' cast and crew setting up shooting camps in various locations of the county. In fact, the Los Angeles City has served as one of the prime locations for the Michelle Yeoh starrer.

Moreover, several interior action sequences in the series have been filmed in an array of film studios in the city, which does not come as a surprise since the county has studios of five massive production companies, comprising Warner Bros., Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures.

Meanwhile, in order to capture the scenes inside the fictional Sierra Mona High School, the series team has set up a filming camp in a real-life college and high school campus. However, several exterior scenes have been lensed on different locales with an array of famous attractions and landmarks in the series' backdrop.

Some of these incredible landmarks include Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the La Brea Tar Pits, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Additionally, Altadena City has also been featured in several sequences in American Born Chinese.

Besides American Born Chinese, Los Angeles County has acted as the shooting location for many TV series and movies over the last few years. The list of movies consists of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

