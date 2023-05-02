Twitter reacts to Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan's American Born Chinese posters: "Are they gonna do laundry and taxes?"

Official posters for the upcoming action comedy American Born Chinese have been unveiled, and fans have displayed a variety of reactions. The show stars Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, and several others.

The show will be based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Fans are excited to watch the show due to its stellar cast and gripping plot.

The official posters have elicited a number of reactions from fans. One jokingly asked if the actors were going to do laundry and taxes in the film.

A fan's reaction to American Born Chinese's poster (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

American Born Chinese posters receive polarizing

reactions on Twitter

Kenny @Disney+ @iKenny_J



Streaming May 24 on



1/2 Disney's American Born Chinese' 5 Official Character Posters, Featuring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and More.Streaming May 24 on #DisneyPlus , Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.1/2 Disney's American Born Chinese' 5 Official Character Posters, Featuring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and More.Streaming May 24 on #DisneyPlus, Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.1/2 https://t.co/MgVbZOnBvZ

The popularity of films and shows starring Asian actors has been on the rise, and titles like Parasite and Everything Everywhere All at Once have been commercial hits, bagging several prestigious awards. Fans now await the release of American Born Chinese, which was filmed from February 2022 to July 2022.

Apart from movies, shows with Asian actors have gotten extremely popular. Shows like Netflix's Squid Game and Alice in Borderland have received praise and support from fans all over the globe. It's safe to say that now is the time for American Born Chinese to shine like their predecessors.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans are excited and are patiently waiting to see Michelle Yeoh and Yeo Yann Yann. They even said that the original graphic novel was a masterpiece and are expecting Disney to go old school.

While one fan wondered why there were so few Chinese actors in Hollywood, another said that it would be much better than Marvel's Shang Chi, which was released in 2021.

What is American Born Chinese about?

Created by Kelvin Yu, the series will see events that will lead to an epic battle between the gods of Chinese mythology.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads,

"Jin Wang, an average teenager, juggles his high school social life with his home life; when he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods."

Executive producer Melvin Mar read the graphic novel back in 2006 and was fixated on bringing the story to the big screen.

In an interview with Screenrant, he said,

"I read the book in 2006, and that was the start of hearing from Gene's publisher that he was not interested. But about 10 years later, we met at a panel, and we had a good time."

The series will consist of eight episodes, and will stream on Disney+. The cast also includes Daniel Wu, James Hong, Stephanie Hsu, and Jimmy O. Yang, among others.

Executive producers of the show include Destin Daniel Cretton, Asher Goldstein, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Gene Luen Yang, and Kelvin Yu.

American Born Chinese will premiere on Disney+ on May 24, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes