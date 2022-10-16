Where is Barbara Pasa now? Charges explored ahead of new episode of Meet, Marry, Murder

The upcoming episode of Meet, Marry, Murder is all set to dive into the brutal murder of Tim Pasa and his wife Barbara Pasa's involvement in the crime. The complicated case that left two teenagers without parents dates back to 2018. Not only did 14-year-old Kate Pasa and 17-year-old Owen Pasa lose their father to a brutal killing, but their mother was also arrested and charged with murder and arson.

Titled Love on Fire, the upcoming episode of Meet, Marry, Murder season 1 will premiere on Lifetime on October 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm EST.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tim and Barbara Pasa meet and marry quickly; two children and 18 years later, they seem happy until emergency services rush to their home; a life has been lost in what looks like a tragic accident caused by a lit candle, but a darker truth emerges."

Barbara Pasa was charged with the crime two weeks after the murder of Tim Pasa.

Barbara Pasa reportedly injected Tim with a lethal dosage of propofol before she set fire to the house

47-year-old Barbara Pasa was a nurse in the surgery department at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. She was married to Tim Pasa, a 50-year-old Iowa native who worked in customer service for the Alliant Energy call center in Centerville. He was also musically gifted and was close to his teenage children, Owen and Kate.

Things looked normal on the surface for the family of four until firefighters were called to the Pasa's residence at 828 S. Park Ave. in Centerville on May 5, 2018. This is when investigators discovered the burnt body of Tim Pasa in the house. Kate and Owen were on their way to a soccer tournament at the time.

On returning, Owen noted that Barbara Pasa's grieving pattern, something he had seen before on many occasions, was vastly different in this case. This raised some suspicions. Others also recalled that Barbara was relatively cold and unbothered by the life-changing event. Barbara allegedly said:

"He might as well be cremated because he’s halfway there anyway."

Upon further investigation, a toxicology report indicated that Tim Pasa had a level of propofol in his system. This was the same drug that was found in Michael Jackson's blood after his death. The drug is usually used by anesthesiologists to sedate individuals before surgery.

Though the defense argued about the concentration later in the trial, the medical examiner explained that the drug mixes with blood quickly and can even be undetectable.

The autopsy also revealed that Tim Pasa had died before he was burnt, indicating that Barbara Pasa had injected him with a lethal dosage of the drug and later set the house on fire.

Barbara was arrested within two weeks of the crime. It took the jury about three hours to convict her on both charges. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. She was also handed an additional 25 years behind bars for arson. In addition to this, she was asked to pay $150,000 to the heirs of Tim Pasa and his estate. She continues to reside in prison as of today.

Poll : 0 votes