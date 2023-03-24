A Michigan man named Brenton Walker admitted to the killing of Heather Young, who went missing in late July 2016. Young was last seen leaving a local car called Cabin Bar and Grill with the 55-year-old who confessed to killing her, burning her body, and then dismembering her before disposing of the remains.

Walker confessed to the crime after detectives found pieces of Young's bones and other belongings in a fire pit outside his house. He claimed that she reminded him of all the women that wronged him and that he attacked her in a fit of rage.

Reports state that Brenton Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder along with firearms charges, and was sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison. He is currently serving time at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan.

Dead Silent on ID will chronicle Heather Young's nightmarish case in an episode on March 24, 2023. The episode, titled Out in the Sticks, is slated to air on the channel at 7 pm ET on Friday. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"After Heather Young and her boyfriend relocate to Michigan's tranquil Lower Peninsula, a nasty fight leads to an explosive and terrifying outcome."

Brenton Walker was handed a lengthy sentence after he admitted in court that he "felt great" murdering Heather Young

In June 2017, Brenton Walker was handed down a lengthy sentence after he confessed in court to fatally shooting, burning, and dismembering 42-year-old Heather Young. The victim was a mother-of-three from Marshall, Michigan, whom he met in a local bar on July 31 the previous year. He failed to express any remorse as he addressed the judge and the victim's family, claiming that he "felt great" doing so.

According to PEOPLE, Walker told the judge that was "by no means sorry about what I did." The 55-year-old man was sentenced to 45 to 70 years in prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge and two years on a firearms charge. He is currently serving a sentence at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan, with an earliest release date of 2063.

Heather Young was murdered at Brenton Walker's Onaway property where he also burned and dismembered the mother-of-three

Brenton Walker and Heather Young met at an Onaway bar and returned to the former's house in July after he offered her a room to crash in for the night. The former told investigators that he became angry when Young mentioned her boyfriend, whom she was visiting at the time and had recently broken up with.

Following this, Walker reportedly shot her in the leg with a .22 rifle and then tried to tend to her wound when she sprayed him with mace and attempted to flee. He then fatally shot her twice in the chest before burning her bleeding body in a fire pit for 18 hours, after which he dismembered the charred body and disposed of the body parts in a wooded area.

At his hearing, he confirmed that although he had just met Young, the murder was an idea he had thought about before. He also claimed that he had always wanted to kill someone.

According to PEOPLE, Brenton Walker said:

"Well now, when I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life."

He also informed the court that he chose to murder Young because she reminded him of his ex-wife and other women from his past.

The victim's mother, Gail Walker, reportedly addressed Walker at his sentencing and said:

"“I hope you will never again have a pleasant day for your entire life. I hope you live in misery and pain for the rest of your life."

ID's Dead Silent will shed further light on the case this Friday at 7 pm ET.

