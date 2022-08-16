Where to buy Adidas Forum 84 Hi sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear conglomerate, has been reviving its classic Forum 84 retro basketball silhouette since last year. The brand has faithfully recreated the original Forum sneakers and is dominating the market by capitalising on the retro Basketball craze.

The three stripe label has revealed new makeovers and colorways for the silhouette on a seasonal basis. The Forum 84 Hi sneakers from the three-stripe label are now available in Magic Beige. The sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas on August 15, 2022, for a retail price of $130.

More about the newly released Adidas Forum 84 Hi sneakers in Magic Beige colorway

Newly released Forum 84 Hi sneakers in Magic Beige colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Adidas Forum 84 Hi sneakers were introduced to the world in 1984, and the sneakers were recently updated from the original design to a modern-day approach with a few colorway and layout specifications tweaks.

The sneaker silhouette has never been released in exposed foam construction, despite sitting in the label's vault for decades. Now for the upcoming Adidas Original's 84 silhouette, the proposition appears in Cloud White / Magic Beige / Aluminium colorway.

The official site introduced the product as:

"In 1984, the adidas Forum sneaker unleashed a fury of energy and swagger onto the hardwood. Now, the B-ball vibes are back for your closet. These shoes have the same crisscross ankle design and premium upper that first made them legendary."

UNDEFEATED @UNDEFEATEDinc



@adidas adidas Forum 84 Hi 'Magic Beige' // Available now at all UNDEFEATED Chapter Stores and Undefeated.com adidas Forum 84 Hi 'Magic Beige' // Available now at all UNDEFEATED Chapter Stores and Undefeated.com@adidas https://t.co/NwDHEwIdBO

The silhouette's upper is done in cloud white base with an accented pop of Magic Beige and Aluminium hues for a low-key look. The version constructs the silhouette in a timeless and simple color scheme, using premium materials.

The suede stripe construction contrasts the near-tonal white leather upper with varying shades of beige on the lateral sides. Among the noticeable details are the use of hairy suede with three stripes on the lateral, followed by an all-white three stripes on the medial.

The three stripe branding can also be found on the ankles, tongues, and sockliners. The sneakers' inner lining is a faded brown tone, which matches the Dellinger web along the midsoles and the brown outsoles.

The slightly-yellowed midsoles add to the shoe's vintage and aged appearance. These details, however, are overshadowed by the exposed foam material on the tongue, their insides, collars, and inner lining.

The shoe has a lace closure strap with a hook and loop closure. The closure strap matches the color of the upper base.

Exposed foam collars and various deconstructed motifs are relatively new in the sneaker community, but the motif has remained vaulted at the three stripe label. The Forum 84 Hi, however, is now available in foam construction due to the popularity of the vintage aesthetic.

The shoe can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and a few select retailers, starting Monday, August 15, 2022, at a retail price of $130. The shoe comes in sizes ranging from US 5 to 14.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal