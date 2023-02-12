In 2014, Catherine Pileggi, a Fort Lauderdale woman, brutally murdered her 70-year-old multimillionaire boyfriend, Ron Vinci. She claimed that he was abusive and that she acted in self-defense that night after he pointed a loaded gun at her.

At the time, the couple, with a 16-year age difference, had been dating on and off for over 18 years after first meeting when Pileggi worked as a flight attendant.

ID's Deadly Sins: No Forgiveness is slated to revisit the horrific murder of multimillionaire Ron Vinci's gruesome murder by his then-girlfriend. The upcoming episode, titled The Root of All Evil, airs this Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The synopsis reads:

"Multimillionaire Ron Vinci learns that money definitely can't buy him love, so he decides to leave his girlfriend by any means possible; a prosperous accountant falls for a heartbreaker who falls for a rabbi, and the deadly result is no joke."

Despite the self-defense claim, a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and she received 25 years in prison. The prosecution claimed that the victim was defenseless when she brutally shot, stabbed, and beat him to death.

According to reports, Catherine Pileggi is currently serving time at the Lowell Correctional Institution Annex for women in Ocala, Florida.

Catherine Pileggi, girlfriend of the self-made multi-millionaire Ron Vinci, was found guilty in his 2011 murder

Throughout the trial, however, the defense claimed that Vinci was drunk and abusive towards Pileggi at the time. She further admitted in court that Vinci was a violent man and frequently threatened to kill her.

She testified before the jury that Vinci had physically and s*xually abused her over the years, while the defense maintained that the shooting was an act of self-defense and was justified.

Pileggi testified that Vinci had been drinking heavily when the shooting occurred one June night in 2011. She claimed that Vinci allegedly pointed a loaded gun at Pileggi and told her that she didn't deserve to live during an argument.

Vinci then chased her through his $3 million Fort Lauderdale mansion in the Tarpon River when he fell down the stairs and hurt his head.

Later that night, Pileggi confessed to using the same gun he previously pointed at her to shoot him after fearing for her life. She described the moment as an "out-of-body experience."

Prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Vinci was defenseless when she brutally murdered him and that the incident could not be considered self-defense. They insisted that Pileggi should have left the home and immediately called authorities.

The investigation initially suggested that Catherine Pileggi might have attempted to poison Vinci in the days leading up to his murder

Catherine Pileggi was eventually acquitted of a first-degree murder charge, which could have resulted in a life sentence. She was given a 25-year sentence by the court after the jury convicted her of second-degree murder, marking the conclusion of a lengthy and complicated murder investigation that started as a "suspicious death."

Reports further stated that a warrant issued earlier in the investigation revealed that Pileggi may have attempted to poison Ron Vinci in the days leading up to his murder.

Two months prior to the shooting incident, Vinci was reportedly admitted to the hospital with stomach pain. He once even confided in his friend that he feared she was poisoning him.

Instead, Vinci's body was discovered duct-taped, with several stab wounds, a gunshot wound to the head, a big slash to his throat, and blunt-force fractures to his skull.

Additionally, Pileggi reportedly bought a 45-gallon blue plastic container from Home Depot the morning of the murder. Crime scene pictures obtained at the millionaire's mansion showed a similar container. She later admitted that she intended to throw his body into the sea before she was arrested.

During the trial, it was also revealed that Catherine Pileggi suffered from battered women's syndrome.

