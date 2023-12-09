Where is Christina Mandrell now? Meet The Bachelor season 27 contestant

Christina Mandrell, an American social media influencer and niece of country singer Barbara Mandrell, gained recognition for her participation in season 27 of the dating reality show The Bachelor. The series focused on Zach Shallcross, who secured third place during his pursuit of Rachel Recchia on season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Born on October 19, 1995, Christina was among the five women who met Zach Shallcross during After the Final Rose on season 19 of The Bachelorette in September. Upon arriving at the mansion to film with the group of 30 women, they connected and began to deepen their connection.

Where is Christina Mandrell today?

Christina Mandrell found love with Brayden Bowers from season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. She recently shared a delightful post with her significant other and her daughter, Blakely, capturing the joy of a fun-filled vacation together.

The couple was seen spending some quality time together as they danced together, laughed, and embraced each other. They were also seen sharing some sweet moments with Blakely.

Mandrell stated that she had "found something truly special" with Bowers and wrote:

"From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another. There’s something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home."

As a proud mom to her six-year-old daughter Blakely, born in 2016, Christina navigates the journey of love. Following her divorce from her ex in 2021, she is now excited to see what the future holds for her and her family.

Everything about Christina Mandrell's life

Christina was formerly wed to Blake Dennis, Blakely's father, having tied the knot in 2015, after being together for about three years. However, their journey came to an end in November 2020, marked by Christina filing for divorce the next month. The divorce was then finalized in March 2021.

It's no coincidence that Christina shares her last name with renowned country singer Barbara Mandrell, who happens to be Christina's aunt. Rising to fame in the 70s and 80s, Barbara secured her place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. Christina's mother, Irlene, is Barbara's sister.

While acting seems to be one of Christina's passions, she also works as a content creator. Boasting almost 58,000 followers on Instagram, her bio reads, "What do I do? My best. I'm doing my best."

Christina Mandrell has an active Instagram account and provides her followers with regular glimpses into her life. Her feed is thoughtfully curated, showcasing a delightful mix of heartwarming moments shared with her daughter and captivating snapshots that capture the essence of her dynamic and vibrant life.

She also offers glimpses into the joys of motherhood and the exciting adventures she and her daughter go on.

Originally hailing from Hendersonville, Tennessee, Christina Mandrell is the co-owner of the Nashville-based wedding and event planning service It Takes Two Planning & Event Design alongside Brette.

Christina has ventured into acting and was seen in Taylor Swift's 2009 music video for Fifteen, where she portrayed a high school student. She also made appearances in Hannah: Montana The Movie, After Darkness, and A Belle For Christmas, as listed on her IMDB page.

As she recently shared an update about her life and revealed that she had found love with Brayden Bowers, fans are eager to see what fate has in store for the duo.