"Finding a love that feels like home": Bachelor in Paradise's Christina Mandrell shares relationship update

Bachelor in Paradise wrapped up its latest season earlier this week. During the season finale, two couples got engaged and one former couple returned to celebrate their Bachelor Nation love by tying the knot in Mexico. The show typically features former cast members from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. These cast members give love another chance with those who know what it feels like to not get the final rose.

One of the cast members of season 9 recently took to social media to give an update about the love she found after Bachelor in Paradise. Christina Mandrell, who appeared on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor found love in Brayden Bowers, who appeared on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette.

She took to Instagram to talk about her new-found love. In the caption, she wrote that she was "grateful" to be in a relationship where they had the "ease of being exactly" who they were with each other.

"There's something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home," Mandrell wrote on Instagram.

As mentioned earlier, Bachelor in Paradise season 9 featured various cast members who previously appeared on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The alums who appeared on the show were considered "unlucky in love" during their time on the Bachelor Nations show as they weren't the recipients of the Final Rose.

While on the male-centric show, Christina was eliminated in week three, Brayden was eliminated in week 4 during Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette. Lawson called out Brayden during the "Men Tell All" special as he had told other cast members that he wasn't ready to get engaged.

While he may have not found love on that show, his Bachelor in Paradise journey turned out differently. After season 9, he met Christina Mandrell, and although they didn't get together during the show, the two are now together.

Viewers first found out about the relationship in the season finale when messages were played on the screen along with snippets of the couple. The screen read that Brayden was dating Christina and was teaching her daughter how to accessorize.

Christina also recently took to social media to note that she found "something truly special." She noted that with each other, the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 couple found a space to be "unapologetically" themselves and to be celebrated.

In her Instagram post, she noted that the two of them were together on "this adventure."

"A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. From goofy antics to heartfelt moments, we’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love," she wrote.

Brayden Bowers also took to social media to announce the relationship and noted that he "finally took Wells' advice" and found himself a "southern belle."

Episodes of BiP season 9 are available to stream on ABC.