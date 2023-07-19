Where is Christopher Whitaker now? Whereabouts explored ahead of See No Evil on ID

On the afternoon of January 27, 2017, 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was tortured, assaulted, and beaten by Christopher Whitaker. DNA evidence at the scene of the crime led authorities to arrest the suspect, who was later handed a death sentence by the jury during his trial.

Whitaker reportedly abducted Alianna DeFreeze on her way home from her school bus stand and took her to a nearby abandoned house, where the crimes took place. The upcoming episode of See No Evil, titled The Girl on the Bus, will revisit the shocking murder case. The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"In the dead of winter, a 14-year-old girl vanishes without a trace on her way to school. Her parents have no idea where she could be. Investigators follow a trail of surveillance footage...but will they find the missing teenager, before it's too late?"

The episode premieres on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 6 pm ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

Christopher Whitaker is currently being held at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution

The medical examiner conducted the autopsy on DeFreeze's body and revealed that numerous instruments found at the abandoned house such as a screwdriver, hammer, and driller were used to injure DeFreeze. However, officials were unable to determine which injury caused her to die, given that all her injuries were severe. As per a report by FOX 8, Whittaker r*ped, stabbed, and beat Alianna DeFreeze.

During the legal proceedings, Whitaker claimed that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unaware of his crimes. However, the prosecutor presented evidence that proved he had taken a considerably low amount of cocaine and was aware of what he was doing.

After the crime had been presented in court, it did not take long for the jury to deliberate and they eventually sentenced Christopher Whitaker to death. The criminal is currently being held at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in Ohio and will be executed in July 2026.

Christopher Whitaker's criminal history dates back to 1998

Christopher Whitaker's criminal background came to light during the investigation into Alianna DeFreeze's murder case. Officials learned that the suspect had a long criminal record, dating back to 1998 when Whitaker was suspected of theft, burglary, and assault. However, due to the lack of evidence at the time, the case was dismissed in a court of law.

Prior records also revealed that Whitaker was a registered s*x offender. In April 2005, the suspect reportedly entered a woman's house with the excuse of using her bathroom, however, he then grabbed a pair of scissors from the bathroom and stabbed the woman in her neck. Upon waking up, the victim discovered that her clothes were undone. According to an examination, it was revealed that she'd been s*xually assaulted.

Christopher Whitaker was then sentenced to four years in prison and was released in the year 2009. He was then charged with theft and burglary in 2012, just three years after his release from prison.

