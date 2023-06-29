What did TDI Towing in Philadelphia do? Catalytic converter theft ring controversy explained

TDI Towing, a Pennsylvania tow-tying business, has been busted for allegedly running a ring specializing in the theft of catalytic converters. According to the Bucks County District Attorney, Matt Weintraub, they operated primarily in the Delaware Valley region. TDI Towing allegedly paid thieves to bring stolen catalytic converters to the tow yard.

The DA further confirmed that TDI Towing paid around $300 per unit and that this ring has been operating for the past three years. Moreover, they have been alleged to have robbed around 175 catalytic converters every week for those three years.

Video footage has allegedly been released by the District Attorney that had captured a stolen catalytic converter being delivered at the tow yard at night. Most people charged in the case is either an employee or a relative of the owner Michael Williams. The latter has additionally been arraigned on felony charges.

TDI Towing has been charged after being busted for buying around $8.2 million worth of stolen catalytic converters

Philadelphia towing company TDI Towing and eleven individuals were charged after being accused of running a criminal ring of buying stolen catalytic converters. Authorities have identified TDI Catalytic Converter Organization as the primary buyer for stolen converters in Montgomery and Bucks counties.

It was further alleged that the company used to pay at least $10,000 each night for the converters to get delivered at their tow yard. Officials further claimed that TDI Towing would often steal and resell the catalytic converters themselves. From 2020 to 2023, more than 2,000 converters have been robbed off in Bucks County.

According to a release referring to the entire incident, the statement said:

“TDI Towing and its employees were charged with corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, theft by unlawful taking, theft of catalytic converter, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime, and criminal use of a communication facility.”

Beccah Hendrickson

TDI Towing in Port Richmond and these 11 suspects have been charged in the $8.2 million theft ring. The Bucks Co DA says they're behind at 25k catalytic converter thefts since 2020.

TDI Towing allegedly bought more than 27,000 over three years. The owner, Michael Williams, has been arrested, and cops claimed that they caught him “red-handed.” Apart from Williams, ten employees have been taken into custody. Authorities revealed that some suspects were working in the tow yard, while others were catalytic converter thieves, also known as “cutters.”

The suspects have been identified as Lisa Davalos, 47, Eric Simpson, 41, Michael Bruce, 30, Kevin Schwartz, 33, Patrick Hopkins, 24, Michael Evangelist, 35, Gary Shirley, 48, Anthony Davalos Sr., 43, and a 17-year-old juvenile. Anthony, Michael Evangelist, and Gary Shirley were allegedly the “cutters” in this entire illegal operation.

All the suspects have been arrested. However, 39-year-old Richard Allan Page is still at large. Law enforcement officials have urged people to reach out to them if anybody has any information regarding the suspect. In addition, they have stated that Richard Allan Page has missing fingers on his left hand.

Surveillance video from TDI Towing shows someone pulling a still steaming catalytic converter out of the back seat of a car and cooling it off. Investigators say this company was buying minimum $10k worth of stolen goods per night.

Authorities are possibly going to charge the suspects with corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and other related felonies. The Philadelphia towing company has been charged in an “exceptional” move to “put them out of business forever - a corporate death sentence.”

According to Matt Weintraub,

“TDI Towing was registered with the state as Diversified Towing & Recovery Inc., but was also listed in business documents as TDI Inc. and Tow Decisions.”

The DA further claimed that one of the alleged “cutters,” an employee at TDI, had “several open warrants” for catalytic converter theft in Bucks County,” and would always flee back to Philadelphia when police attempted to stop him.” Another employee has been accused of being involved in stealing 22 converters.

The DA referred to an incident that took place on June 16, 2021, where he accused the thieves of getting caught in the process of stealing. The driver accidentally crashed into a parked car and then ran away. The DA further stated:

“If the detective had not moved, he would have been pinned between the two vehicles.”

Prosecutors say Michael Williams runs TDI Towing and is the kingpin. Six employees, many of whom are related to Williams, are also charged. They include Michael Bruce, Eric Simpson, Kevin Schwartz, Patrick Hopkins, Lisa Davalos, and a juvenile.

Law enforcement officials allegedly had to go through around 5,000 hours of surveillance footage and conduct several undercover operations to bust the ring. Matt Weintraub added that their primary aim is to put the towing company out of business. He further said:

“As you all know, criminals don’t care about borders. These are the people that do that damage to your automobiles. These are also the people that do the damage to your automobiles. These are also the people that sold the stolen cars to TDI. They are rhodium, platinum, and palladium.”

The DA further mentioned that the value of the aforementioned metals has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply issues. Law enforcement officials have urged victims to come forward and contact them. According to prosecutors, the investigation is still ongoing.

