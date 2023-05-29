What happened at Revere Beach? Suspects arrested as Memorial Day Weekend shootings leave 3 injured

A horrific shooting broke out at two locations on Revere Beach on Sunday, May 28. In one of the locations, a teenage girl sustained a gunshot injury to her leg. In the second shooting, which happened an hour after the first one, an adult woman got shot in the legs, while a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Due to the chaotic situation, Massachusetts State Police had to shut down Revere Beach. Officers used loudspeakers to tell people to vacate the area. Police are yet to determine whether both shootings were connected.

Several law enforcement units gathered at the site to conduct an investigation and determine the course of events that possibly happened in the middle of Memorial Day weekend. Local people mentioned that authorities were unable to control the “kids.”

Revere Beach was shut down at around 9:25 pm local time on Sunday, around an hour after the second shooting took place

A ruckus was created after shootings broke out at two separate locations on Revere Beach on Sunday, in the middle of Memorial Day weekend. The situation got bad enough that law enforcement officials had to ask the people to vacate the area immediately. The first shooting took place at around 7:10 pm local time, near 123 Centennial Avenue in Revere. The location is around two blocks from the beach.

Shortly after this shooting, authorities decided to shut down Revere Beach Boulevard northbound at Elliot Circle on the beach’s southern tip. They identified the victim as a 17-year-old girl shot in the leg. The girl was immediately rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital and is believed to have not sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, cops revealed that the shooting allegedly broke out after a large altercation took place. They further claimed their shots were fired at a group of people during the scuffle. Authorities also believe that the teenage girl was possibly not the intended target. They have yet to locate any suspects and file charges.

Around an hour after the horrific shooting near 123 Centennial Avenue, another shootout took place at 8:05 pm local time. It happened on Revere Beach Boulevard, near one of the bathhouses. The victims have been identified as a 51-year-old woman who received a gunshot wound in the leg and a 17-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet. The woman was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital and is believed to be in a stable state. Even in this shooting, cops believed that she was not the intended victim.

The 17-year-old boy refused to be admitted to a hospital, and cops are trying to determine whether he was an intended victim. Law enforcement officials detained several minors and interviewed them. However, nobody was charged in connection with the second shooting. Officers from the state police and the Revere Police Department are trying to determine any possible connection between the two shootings on Revere Beach.

Almost an hour after the second shooting, cops closed the beach and asked people to leave the area soon. Massachusetts State Police said that they decided to shut down the beach to restore law and order. Several law enforcement agencies, including patrols, K-9 units, detectives, and crime scene technicians, were present at the scene to investigate the shootings. Authorities have also recovered ballistic evidence to dig deeper into the horrific shootings.

The public believes that although there is a strong police presence on the beach, they are still unable to control the kids who create a menace

A couple was out for a walk when they saw so many cops in the area. Dennis Spangler said,

“We were walking and we noticed a police presence, and all of a sudden there were three shots, and then a bunch of guys were running like crazy, and I thought they were running from whatever it was, but actually the police were chasing them on foot.”

Revere’s Acting Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. released a statement addressing the incident and said,

“Safety at Revere Beach is always a major priority, especially as we enter summer. The City will continue to work with our partners at the State to keep our beach welcoming and safe for all. This type of violence will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partners to create a family-friendly environment at America’s first public beach this summer.”

Richard Covino, who works by the beach, said,

“It’s not surprising. They have a nice police presence here, but it doesn’t even deter these kids. It’s like these kids are out of control. They think they’re playing video games, but they don’t understand that it’s real lives at stake.”

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the shootings on Revere Beach and have not revealed additional information as of now.

