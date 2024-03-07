Where is convicted murderer Navy Lt. Craig Becker now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable

Dateline: Unforgettable, which goes over some of the truly memorable infamous cases in America's history, is all set to focus on Craig Becker. He was a Navy Lieutenant who murdered his wife, Johanna Hove-Becker, and tried to make it appear like a suicide in 2015. He also managed to evade justice for some time before he was ultimately charged and convicted.

The upcoming Oxygen show episode, The Window, will cover this case in detail when it airs on March 7, 2024, at 8 pm. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A Florida father is determined to find out what happened to his daughter after her fatal fall from a penthouse apartment; Dennis Murphy revisits the dramatic events as this dad confronts overwhelming obstacles to learn the truth."

Craig Becker, who claimed to be innocent throughout the ordeal, was ultimately arrested when the police discovered several pieces of evidence and a mess-up from Becker. He was formally charged and sentenced in 2022. Despite an appeal, he remains behind bars as of today.

Who was Craig Becker, and what did he do?

Expand Tweet

Craig Becker was a lieutenant in the US Navy. He met and fell in love with Johanna Hove, who was a Sweden native practicing psychology in Norfolk, Virginia. The two got into each other quite quickly and decided to get married. Johanna's father had doubts about Craig from the start but still gave them his blessing as they began a new life.

Soon, Craig got posted at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, which meant the couple had to move to Europe. They eventually settled in Mons, Belgium, where they had their first child.

However, their marriage was far from a smooth one. Craig allegedly had tendencies to get jealous and had even been abusive to Johanna, as revealed later. After growing distant, Craig and Johanna split in September 2015.

Within a month, Johanna fell from the seven-story penthouse apartment in Mons, Belgium, resulting in her immediate death. It was initially ruled as a suicide, but it soon became apparent that there was much more to the mystery of this 32-year-old mother's death than what met the eye.

Johanna Hove-Becker's family was the first to refute the claims of suicide, saying that it was impossible for Johanna to do that, especially after she became a mother.

Moreover, an autopsy report found that Johanna had tramadol and zolpidem in her system, which could indicate that she was unconscious when she was thrown. A crime scene reconstruction only strengthened their assumption, and her death was ultimately treated as a homicide.

How was Craig Becker caught, and where is he now?

Expand Tweet

Craig Becker was immediately the suspect, as he was the recently estranged husband. He claimed he was innocent when the questioning began, and Becker said he did not know his wife's phone passcode. However, the police already had evidence that he had used his wife's phone to impersonate her after she died.

Moreover, police also found evidence that Craig was the one who fed Johanna the tramadol and zolpidem mixture. He was arrested in 2016 but remained under house arrest till the Navy took control of the investigation in 2018.

Craig Becker continued to claim he was innocent, but the jury thought otherwise, and he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2022. He continues to stay in prison despite an appeal.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable will cover this case in more detail, airing on March 7, 2024.