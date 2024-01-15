Where is the Critics Choice Awards 2024 held? Location and other details explored 

Critics Choice Awards 2024 ended with great joy and excitement all around, with many films like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Holdovers receiving their fair share of recognition in one of the biggest stages in Hollywood. The event was star-packed, much like the Golden Globes last week, and its Red Carpet was flooded with stars like Dua Lipa, Ali Wong, and many more.

The award ceremony occurred on the night of January 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California, the beautiful city along Santa Monica Bay on California's South Coast. The location of this ceremony was at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

The award ceremony ended with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer taking home the most prominent awards, including Best Director and Best Picture, and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which was released on the same day as Oppenheimer, following very close.

Where is the Barker Hangar?

The Barker Hangar became the venue for the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The interesting venue sits inside the Santa Monica Airport, which serves the region of Santa Monica, California, United States, in the Greater Los Angeles area. It is not only one of the oldest airports in the USA, but it also houses several exciting operations, including the Barker Hangar.

The airport houses this 35,000-foot entertainment venue, which can be utilized for various purposes, including boxing matches, art presentations, movies, concerts, wine and food festivals, and trade shows.

The official website termed it as:

"One of Southern California’s premier venues for entertainment productions and corporate/private events."

The website for Barker Hangar also described it as:

"The 35,000 square foot hangar is the largest and most versatile venue in Los Angeles, making it uniquely suited for events (private & public), television production, commercial shoots, filming, focal groups, entertainment productions, retail sales, awards shows, exhibitions (art & design), gala dinners, and parties."

More about Critics Choice Awards 2024

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 was held by comedian and actress Chelsea Handler and was broadcast live on the CW channel and website on January 14, 2024, making it one of the most interesting events.

The venue of the event also made it incredibly endearing, especially with so many stars lighting up the event with their presence.

Many great films and TV shows stood out for their outstanding achievements in the Awards. This line was led by Oppenheimer, who managed to bag eight big awards in the competition, with only Barbie coming close with six of its own.

However, both films missed the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor and Best Actress awards. The awards went to Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

In the television category, Beef, Succession, and The Bear won big awards, with Succession landing three and the other two winning four.

Harrison Ford, meanwhile, was honored with the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024, cementing his legacy in the industry, and America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award.

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 is still available for streaming on various platforms, including the CW website.