Daphne Wright, a deaf black homosexual woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was convicted in the 2006 kidnapping and murder case of her acquaintance, another deaf woman, Darlene VanderGiesen. The victim was beaten and strangled to death in a fit of rage and jealousy. Her body was then burned and hacked using an electric chainsaw, and scattered in different locations across the city.

Wright was arrested after authorities found incriminating evidence that connected her to the brutal crime. She stood trial in 2007 and received two consecutive life sentences for two counts of premeditated murder and aggravated kidnapping. Sources state that she is currently serving time at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre.

Darlene VanderGiesen DNA was found inside Daphne Wright's home basement

An investigation into Darlene VanderGiesen's kidnapping and subsequent murder revealed that one of her acquaintances, Daphne Wright, sent her threatening e-mails from their mutual friend Jackie Chesmore's computer. Wright and Chesmore were roommates at the time.

Upon interrogation, authorities realized that Daphne gave inconsistent and conflicting answers, which made her a prime suspect in the case. They also found Darlene's blood on Daphne's car bumper as well as remnants of her bones, muscles, and blood on the basement walls. More incriminating evidence such as the receipt for the chainsaw used to cut up the victim and her DNA in the basement later surfaced.

Daphne Wright was jealous of Darlene VanderGiesen's growing bond with her former lover

Daphne Wright was arrested in February 2006 and tried in court over a year later, in April 2007. It was alleged that she killed Darlene VanderGiesen after learning of her growing relationship with Sallie Collins, another deaf woman, and her former girlfriend. Wright allegedly became jealous and angry and started threatening VanderGiesen before killing her.

Sources state that Daphne met with Darlene at a Pizza Hut on February 1, 2006, and then invited her over to her house where she fatally hit her and then strangled her. The killer then attempted to burn the corpse and when her plan failed, purchased an electric chainsaw, hacked it into pieces, and disposed of the body parts at different locations.

Daphne's roommate even testified during her trial in court, claiming that she saw her removing carpet remains and other items from the basement. She even saw her "loading bags of garbage and chunks of concrete into the back of her vehicle."

More about Daphne Wright's trial and her current whereabouts

The prosecution argued that Daphne Wright mutilated the victim as the result of a depraved mind, and thus deserved to be put to death by lethal injection.

Prosecutor Dave Nelson addressed the 11-member jury, saying:

"I don't believe that your verdict would be any different based upon who the victim is and the defendant is. Then regardless of what your decision is, regardless of whether your decision is life or death, your decision will be just and your decision will be right."

Wright's defense countered the death penalty claim, stating that she only burnt and mutilated the body afterward. They mentioned that the murder was a single, jealously-driven crime.

Public defender Jeff Larson reportedly questioned the same jury, asking:

"Do you really think the body was dismembered for some perverse pleasure, or because she couldn't figure out how to get a 200-pound body out of the basement?"

The jury recommended that Daphne Wright must serve two consecutive life sentences in prison against the prosecution's request for a lethal injection for the crimes of premeditated murder and aggravated kidnapping. According to sources, Wright is currently completing her term at the South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre, South Dakota.

