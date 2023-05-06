Diana Duve's ex-boyfriend Mike Jones, who beat and strangled her to death before stuffing her body in the trunk of her car and abandoning it in June 2014, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in November 2019.

Jones, who was a convicted felon on probation at the time, was arrested from a Hampton Inn not long after Duve disappeared after. The 26-year-old nurse was last seen leaving a bar in Vero Beach, Florida, in the early hours of June 20. Police executed a search for the former couple and found the suspect at the hotel and the missing woman's body stuffed in the trunk of a car in a Publix parking lot.

According to Florida Department of Corrections, Mike Jones is currently serving his sentence at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution.

CBS 48 Hours is slated to revisit Diana Duve's disappearance and subsequent murder in an all-new episode titled Where is Diana Duve?. The upcoming episode will air on the channel this Saturday, May 6, at 10:00 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the episode states:

"When a woman disappears with her boyfriend, investigators learn he was entrusted with millions at his bank job, but he also told outlandish lies about who he was."

A jury sentenced Mike Jones to life in prison instead of the death penalty in ex Diana Duve's 2014 murder case

According to evidence presented during his trial, Jones reportedly strangled Duve on June 20, 2014, using his hands before stuffing her corpse in the trunk of her Nissan Altima and abandoning it in a Publix parking lot in Melbourne. Her bruised body exhibited defensive wounds, many blunt force injuries, and red markings on her ankles and knees that could have been caused by tying her up.

Prosecutors alleged that Duve and Jones were in a heated argument on April 30, two months before her murder, when their former neighbor Eric Corrigan called cops to report a potential domestic disturbance. Duve later told two of her close friends that he tried to strangle her during the arguement. During Jones' trial, the two friends in question testified for the state.

Police discovered a few blood drops near Jones' garage door threshold and confirmed that the blood belonged to Duve. This evidence, according to the prosecution, demonstrated that he put the victim's body in the trunk of her car while it was parked in his garage.

Mike Jones' defense claimed that he was brought up by "unconventional parents" and had a controlling father who mistreated him and was violent. Moreover, between the ages of 12 and his early 20s, he underwent multiple surgeries due to injuries sustained in accidents while participating in motocross, a motorcycle racing sport. He also suffered a traumatic brain injury because of these accidents.

Although prosecitors tried to push for the death penalty, Jones was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after his conviction in Diana Duve's murder. He is currently serving his sentence at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Florida.

Learn more about the case against Mike Jones in CBS 48 Hours' upcoming episode this Saturday.

