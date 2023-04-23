In 2017, Alisa Mathewson, a Florida mother-of-five, was taken hostage by her estranged husband Trevor Summers, who broke into her house and tortured her for 55 hours before she could finally escape the torment. Reports state that she was placed in her car, s*xually assaulted, and nearly killed twice during the ordeal.

CBS 48 Hours gives viewers a glimpse of those harrowing 55 hours when Alisa Mathewson's estranged husband tortured her inside her own house. The episode, titled Alisa Matthewson's Night Terrors, aired on the channel this Saturday, April 22.

"A woman is attacked in her sleep and kidnapped by her estranged husband. The dramatic story of her captivity and rescue."

Matthewson was rescued after authorities spotted their vehicle and Summers was later arrested. He was convicted of the crime and sentenced to three life sentences with an additional 224 years in prison. Meanwhile, Mathewson has since divorced the father of her children and now resides in Tampa with all five children.

Trevor Summers manipulated his daughter to get entry into Alisa Mathewson's house

Alisa Mathewson and Trevor Summers' marriage was at rock bottom at the beginning of 2017, and each had filed restraining orders against the other. The former moved into her own place as they shared custody of their five children.

The eldest of the five, Arden, wanted to prevent her family from completely collapsing and hoped that her "family would be back together and healthy and fixed."

So, when Arden's father [Summers] asked her to help to enter the Valrico, Florida, home of his estranged wife, she left a window open from where he could sneak in and talk to her about getting back together.

Summers was not allowed in Matthewson's home or anywhere near her. But that day, in March 2017, he manipulated his 14-year-old daughter to get into that house and commit a crime.

Sometime around 1 am on March 11, 2017, Trevor Summers, with Arden's help, climbed into his estranged wife's home through a window the 14-year-old left open for him.

Arden reportedly left the house through the same window Summers climbed into minutes later. The teen then joined Landen, who was sitting in their father's car down the street.

As the two children waited in the car, Summers turned Mathewson into a hostage and tied her up with objects found in the house, including Christmas lights and a vacuum cord.

He even put a sock in her mouth to shush her screams and dragged her out of the bedroom, where their two sons Bryn and Grady were sleeping, and began tormenting her.

Summers then asked Arden to take her younger siblings out of the house, but the 14-year-old failed to realize that anything was off. The father then asked his eldest to drive home with the siblings while he continued to torture his estranged for 55 long hours.

He allegedly placed Mathewson in her own car, s*xually assaulting her, and nearly killing her twice - once trying to suffocate her with a pillow, and another time by strangling her with a rope. The captor was arrested and the mother-of-five was rescued when authorities spotted their vehicle.

What happened to Trevor Summers and where is Alisa Mathewson now?

Trevor Summers was found guilty of kidnapping, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of child neglect, grand theft auto, and violating a restraining order in an August 2022 trial. He was handed three life sentences along with an additional 224 years in prison.

According to reports, Alisa Mathewson has since divorced Summers and now resides in Tampa with all five children.

