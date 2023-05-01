Falicia Blakely was handed three life sentences without the possibility of parole after she and her accomplice Ameshia Ervin admitted to committing three murders in August 2002. Ervin, who accepted a plea deal and agreed to testify against Brakely, was given concurrent sentences with the possibility of parole.

Both women went on a 24-hour crime spree on the orders of 19-year-old Blakely's then-boyfriend, who was identified as Michael Berry. On August 15, the duo robbed and killed two men, Claudell Christmas and Raymond Goodwin. Hours later, they robbed and murdered another man, Lemetrius Twitty. Both women were arrested a week later, but Berry was never charged with the crimes.

Reports state that Blakely and Ervin are both currently serving time at Arrendale State Prison. The latter will be up for parole in 2024.

Oxygen's Snapped chronicles the crime spree of Falicia Blakely and her accomplice. The synopsis for the episode, named after Falicia, an exotic dancer-turned-murderer, states:

"After three Atlanta men are gunned down in the span of three days, detectives connect the murders to two exotic dancers; knowing only their stage names, investigators race to find the women and uncover the motive behind this devastating crime spree."

Exotic dancer-turned-murderer Falicia Blakely and her accomplice Ameshia Ervin confessed to their crimes

According to the BBC, at the time of her arrest, Falicia Blakely was a 19-years-old mother of a two-year-old son when she and her accomplice Ameshia Ervin admitted to three killings and multiple burglaries in Atlanta, Georgia, between August 15 and 16, 2002. Both women were strippers and used to dance together.

Atlanta prosecutors initially sought the death penalty in Blakely's case, who was accused of murdering all three men, Claudell Christmas, Raymond Goodwin, and Lemetrius Twitty, during a twenty-four-hour crime spree. Her lawyer, however, urged prosecutors to take the death penalty demand off the table given her true age and "horrific upbringing."

Reports state that Blakely and her accomplice Ervin were arrested in the toilet of a fast food restaurant called Mrs. Winner's in Atlanta. At the time of their arrest, the former allegedly carried documents suggesting that she was 24 years old. However, her lawyer later clarified that "she had actually faked her ID a few years ago so she could get a license to work in a nude dancing club."

Falicia Blakey's lawyer Ken Driggs further told BBC News Online that,

"In fact she is only 19 and I hope that, once the prosecutors realise that, they will drop the motion to seek the death penalty."

Falicia Blakely and Ameshia Ervin murdered three men in a few hours and were arrested after a week

Falicia Blakely and Ameshia Ervin were arrested at the diner, which they were supposedly planning to rob, about a week after the murders. The pair's other crimes involved robbing fried chicken restaurants in and around the city. Mrs. Winner's owner called the cops on them that day after growing suspicious.

When police arrived at the diner and arrested Blakely and Ervin, they also learned that the women were driving a car that belonged to one of their victims, whom they had shot dead in his apartment a week earlier. The duo then declined legal assistance and confessed to the killings.

Claudell Christmas, 35, and his friend Raymond Goodwin, 34, were robbed and shot in an apartment shortly before the murder of 29-year-old Lemetrius Twitty.

According to reports, Falicia Blakely pleaded guilty to armed robbery and the first double murders to avoid the death penalty. She was handed three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. Ameshia Ervin, on the other hand, accepted a plea deal and was handed concurrent sentences with parole. They are both serving their respective sentences at Arrendale State Prison.

