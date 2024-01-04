Where to follow Claire Nomarhas from Married at First Sight on Instagram? 

Claire Nomarhas was raised in a vibrant Greek household. She embraces her unapologetically loud, direct, vivacious, and energetic nature. Despite her parents' divorce, she shares a deep connection with her grandparents, which is a testament to their arranged marriage. Claire Nomarhas aspires to be the third generation in her family to find success in love.

Claire Nomarhas, the vivacious bride from Married At First Sight, faced criticism from her TV groom, Jesse, for her exuberance. However, at 31, Claire remains unapologetic about being herself and sees no need to apologize for her vibrant personality.

Where to Follow Claire Nomarhas and more

While her newlywed husband may not appear to be her biggest fan, MAFS viewers can't get enough of her energetic and loveable personality. Claire Nomarhas, whose Instagram handle is cforclaire_, shares snapshots of her life on the platform.

Embracing her tomboy spirit and passion for cars, Claire Nomarhas proudly displays a classic Holden Kingswood tattoo on her arm. Her adventurous side extends to fishing, motorbikes, and camping.

Beyond her tattoos and rock-star vibes, Claire Nomarhas reveals a softer side, displaying deep care for her loved ones. With a penchant for deep thinking, spirituality, and reflection, she finds solace in crystals and has a knack for navigating astrology charts.

On Married at First Sight, Claire is on a quest for more than just dating; she seeks a soul mate with whom she can build a future, have children, and age gracefully. When it comes to love, she's fully committed.

Her ideal partner is both playful and sexy, capable of matching her passion and engaging in deep, meaningful conversations.

Claire Nomarhas Confirmed New Relationship with Reality TV Star

Despite facing turbulence during the experiment, particularly due to Claire's involvement with co-star Adam Seed, the couple appeared more connected than ever on the reunion sofa. During conversations with experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken, and Alessandra Rampolla, Jesse and Claire openly disclosed that she was planning to visit Jesse in Perth after the filming concluded.

However, Jesse took to Facebook to respond to the show's editing, acknowledging that it portrayed them as being closer than they actually were. He said:

"Allow me to clarify. Almost everything I say about Claire that night has been craftily edited to appear that there’s still a chance for us. I actually spent the entire drive to the reunion talking about how I wasn't too keen on seeing Claire or Adam and how I wanted to mostly be by myself that night. What you saw was Claire and I simply being polite, friendly and kind to each other. No need for a fight."

In July, Claire officially announced that her new relationship with reality TV personality Pat Calleja was legit. Sharing a reel with her Instagram followers, she showcased moments from a recent weekend getaway at the Tokar Estate vineyard in the Yarra Valley.

Claire offered her followers a glimpse into the couple's lavish weekend retreat, showcasing a luxurious hotel room with a double bed and stunning estate views. The documentation extended to capturing the delightful culinary experiences, such as a sumptuous English breakfast. The reel wrapped up as the couple headed back home, capturing moments of their journey together.

To watch this drama unfold, tune into Married at First Sight Season 17 on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.