Where to follow Nurys Mateo from The Challenge on Instagram?

Nurys Mateo made her rookie debut on season 38 of MTV's The Challenge: Ride or Dies for fans of the competition franchise. She did not win as got eliminated in episode 11. Now, she is also a part of season 39 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.

Nurys brings a seasoned background to the show with multiple prior appearances on MTV. Nurys Mateo is living a full life as evitable by her Instagram where she goes by @nuryskmateo.

Here is everything you would want to know about her.

Nurys Mateo and her Instagram: Decoded!

Nurys Mateo commands a robust following of 327k with 561 posts, highlighting her Instagram prowess under the handle @nuryskmateo and showcasing her remarkable activity on the platform.

She is a sucker for all things nail which is evident from her profile as well as her dedicated highlight titled 'Nails'. She loves going all out and experimenting with them. Her bio also mentions how she is an ambassador for Fashionnova which is a trending e-commerce website.

Her Instagram also reflects her love for her Papi Chulo, her boyfriend Horacio Gutierrez Jr. who also arrived at The Challenge season 38 and 39. He is seen leaving cutesy comments under her posts which in our opinion is super cute.

Her captions indicate her confidence and how happy she is in her skin. She keeps sharing posts with her friends and fellow participants reflecting on her extrovert persona too. She also made a rogue video captioned ' Charlie’s Angels?… Nah Challenge Angels 😈

A recurring theme on her profile: stunning bikini photos. No complaints here! Radiating beauty, confidence, and boldness, Nurys showcases her toned physique and chiseled skin.

Who is Nurys Mateo from The Challenge?

At 27, Nurys, hailing from Portland, Maine, boasts roles as a model, athlete, and influential figure on social media. Her reality TV journey began with MTV's Are You The One? 6 in 2017, followed by a stint on MTV's Ex on the Beach 2 in 2018 alongside familiar faces such as Angela Babicz, Jay Starrett, Jozea Flores, and Morgan Willett. Notably, her ex, Malcolm Drummer, joined her on AYTO? 6, while on EOTB2, she encountered The Challenge star Nelson Thomas.

In a fitting collaboration, Nurys Mateo joins forces with Nelson, a seasoned finalist on MTV's competition series, Ride or Dies. The dynamic duo recently featured in a promotional video, shared across The Challenge's social media platforms.

Beyond her reality TV stardom, Nurys Mateo extends her presence to the world of music videos. According to her Ex on the Beach Fandom Wiki page, she has graced videos for notable artists such as Young Thug, Chris Brown, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Nurys maintains an engaging presence on Twitter with her handle @NurysKMateo, boasting over 28,000 followers. On September 15, she treated her audience to the evolution of her cast photos from her MTV reality shows.

You can watch The Challenge Season 39 on MTV at 8 pm ET, Wednesday. It will also stream on Paramount Plus, fuboTV, and Sling TV.