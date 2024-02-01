Where is Gabriel Avila now? Whereabouts of Katie Sepich's murderer explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable will chronicle the murder of 22-year-old Mexico State University graduate Katie Sepich at the hands of Gabriel Avila, who had a chance encounter with her that night. The case dates back to 2003 but remains one of the most crucial cases in the history of New Mexico, even helping formulate a crucial law change in the process.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable, titled The Woman, is set to premiere on February 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on Oxygen. Its synopsis reads:

"A 911 call reporting an apartment break-in holds the key to solving the mysterious murder of a young graduate student named Katie Sepich; her case contained many twists, and her family's grit still astonishes Josh Mankiewicz."

Gabriel Avila was convicted years after Katie Sepich's murder, with some even giving up hope for justice. But her resolute family and the authorities never gave up. Avila was sentenced to 69 years in prison after he confessed to murdering the young woman. He remains incarcerated in the medium-security Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Why did Gabriel Avila murder and assault Katie Sepich?

According to reports that emerged later, Gabriel Avila had no prior connection to Katie Sepich. On August 31, Katie left the party she was at after an argument with her boyfriend of eight months.

Without a phone or purse, Katie walked back to her home, which she shared with her roommate. Katie encountered a 23-year-old married father, Gabriel Avila, on the road, where he almost ran over her with his pickup truck. He had reportedly come to her area to score cocaine as his wife was out of town.

He saw her once again outside her house and allegedly "lost control." He stopped to ask if she needed help but ultimately assaulted and strangled her to death.

He then put her body in his pickup truck and dumped it near a landfill face down. He also tried to light the body on fire with alcohol, but the attempt failed, and it was discovered the next day.

In the police confession, Avila said:

"She put up a little bit of a fight… and for some reason, I decided I was going to strangle her… had my hands around her… I locked and I couldn’t let go,"

Without DNA, he would not have been connected to the crime as it was completely random.

How was Gabriel Avila arrested?

After Katie Sepich's death, there were hardly any clues that linked Avila to her. While her boyfriend was the first suspect, police soon cleared him. The DNA found in Katie's body was the only way of identifying the criminal.

Less than three months after the murder, Gabriel Avila was arrested on November 13, 2003, after breaking into the apartment of two young women. The young women avoided the attack and managed to call for help.

After he was arrested, he was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison. During this time, authorities also collected his DNA, which ultimately linked him to Katie Sepich's murder and assault.

After interrogation, he confessed to killing her and trying to dump her body. He was pled guilty to a count each of first-degree murder, second-degree criminal sexual penetration, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 69 years in prison.

He is currently serving at the medium-security prison Lea County Correctional Facility in Hobbs, New Mexico.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will look into this case in detail when it airs on February 1, 2024.