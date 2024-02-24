Where is Gallant from Shark Tank as of today? Update on Lori & Anne's $500,000 investment in the company

Each year, several entrepreneurs take their innovative start-up ideas to the masses by pitching their products on Shark Tank. Among the many enterprises that have left a mark on Shark Tank over the years, Aaron Hirschhorn and his company Gallant are the foremost.

Aaron Hirschhorn appeared on Shark Tank season 11 episode 8 of Shark Tank which premiered on ABC back in 2019. In his pitch, Aaron asked for a $500,000 investment with only 2% equity in Gallant. At the time of making this pitch, Gallant was yet to have a consumer division.

However, to Aaron's credit, Gallant held four patents for its techniques for isolating stem cells from reproductive tissues. Indeed, Gallant's primary task is to provide a stem cell treatment service for dogs.

This procedure makes it possible to preserve a pet dog's embryonic stem cells, which might then be utilized to cure illnesses and wounds in the future. It works similarly to human stem cell therapy. Veterinarians obtain the cells from reproductive organs that are often discarded when a dog is spayed or neutered because the cells' capacity to regenerate itself diminishes with age.

A brief look into Gallant's journey after Shark Tank

After appearing on Shark Tank, Gallant's situation appeared to be improving. Although Lori Grenier's track record of closing agreements makes it unsurprising that the $500,000 contract with Anne Wojcicki and Grenier never materialized, the episode's airing, nonetheless, had a "Shark Tank" influence on the company as additional customers signed up.

It also expanded the range of animals it offered, including horses and cats. Aaron Hirschhorn followed investors' advice to raise prices even in the absence of a shark.

Incorporating a $205 one-time setup cost along with multiple monthly and annual plan options allowed the team to avoid losing out on revenue. Aaron then purchased Cook-Regentec, a veterinary technology business, in late 2019 with all of its stem cell resources.

Sadly, not too long after, something unexpected happened. Hirschhorn lost his life in March 2021 when his surfboard and a boat collided in Florida's Biscayne Bay. The business declared that Linda Black, president and chief scientific officer of Gallant, will succeed Hirschhorn as CEO.

As of 2023, Gallant is still in business and working to carry out Aaron Hirschhorn's vision of promoting the longevity and wellness of animals worldwide. According to Shark Tank Recap, the company has reached $5.9 million in annual revenue. Customers can find a range of pricing plans for their services on its website.

As long as the veterinarians have the customer's pet's tissue, Gallant's annual plan requires a $395 one-time payment, then $95 yearly installments. Another option is to purchase a monthly plan, which costs $45 for the first year and then $10 per month after that.

Additionally, a lifetime plan with a single $990 payment is available. The website provides comprehensive details about the treatment, where to find clinics and the science underlying cell stem therapy. Every state in the union has access to the services.

On the other hand, Gallant has emerged unsullied despite losing its leader. In addition to overcoming the sharks' doubts about their financial viability, the company is still dedicated to upholding Aaron Hirschhorn's sincere goal of giving animals the healthiest, happiest lives imaginable.

The history of Gallant

Aaron himself opened up on the history and genesis of Gallant during his appearance on Shark Tank. Stem cell therapy was able to alleviate his persistent back pain years ago.

Simultaneously, his pet dog was suffering from severe arthritis, making it impossible for her to walk. Gallant was created out of Aaron's desire to see if the same therapy that helped him could also benefit his dog.

Having managed a profitable dog daycare business and gained knowledge in the scientific field, he developed the service in collaboration with renowned veterinary scientists and several investors.