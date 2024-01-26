Where was Griselda filmed? All shooting locations explored

On January 25, 2024, Netflix released Griselda, a highly anticipated series following the life of Griselda Blanco. The titular role is played by Sofia Vergara, an actor best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

Given her popularity and acting prowess, fans had been ecstatic ever since her association with the movie was announced. They were keen on watching Vergara take on a more serious role after proving her expertise in the field of comedy on Modern Family. The Netflix description for the show reads:

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization shows Griselda Blanco's journey from Medellín to becoming 'the Godmother' of Miami's drug empire."

Since the show primarily focuses on the undertakings of the "drug queen" in Miami, one would think that the show was entirely filmed there. However, that was not the case. The show was primarily shot in Los Angeles, California, since present-day Miami and Florida look nothing like "pre-cocaine explosion Miami." Producer Eric Newman said:

"We had to recreate it in Los Angeles, and we were very meticulous about it.”

Griselda filming locations: Where was the show filmed?

The shooting for Griselda commenced on January 17, 2022, and wrapped up by June 30, 2022. The six-episode mini-series was released by Netflix on January 25, 2024. Besides Sofia Vergara, the show also stars Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Vanessa Ferlito, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Christian Tappan in pivotal roles.

As mentioned before, Griselda was shot primarily in Los Angeles, California. This was because, according to the director and producers, the California city adheres more to the look and feel of the show than present-day Miami.

Miami (where the story is based) looks nothing like the 1970s or the early 2000s, the period during which the actual "Cocaine Godmother" was active. With that being said, some scenes of the show have been shot in Miami as well, but that accounts for a very small portion of the show.

Below is the list of the key locations at which the movie was shot:

1) Los Angeles, California

The show has been primarily shot in Los Angeles, California (Image via Unsplash/Sandro Giacon)

A major portion of Griselda was shot in Los Angeles, California, a primary location for filming shows and movies alike. In terms of popularity and citizenry, the city comes in a close second in the United States, behind only New York City. The city houses some primary locations that were used in the mini-series.

Besides Los Angeles, the show also features several scenes that have been shot along Long Beach. For instance, there is a scene where Griselda is throwing a party for her friends at her Miami home. This particular scene takes place in Casa Oceana, a property along Long Beach. Scenes of the show were also apparently filmed in Club Ripples, a club in Long Beach, United States, which has now been shut down.

Another California city in which the show was filmed was Redondo Beach. However, the exact locations are difficult to establish at this point.

2) Miami, Florida

The show has also been shot in Miami, Florida, the place where the story originally takes place (Image via Unsplash/Ryan Parker)

Given that the story of the show is primarily based in Miami, it is obvious that parts of the mini-series were shot there.

The city is most famous for its skyline, which is the third largest in the United States. Following Jacksonville, Miami is the second-most populous city in Florida.

The makers of the series decided to take full advantage of the picturesque landscapes and skylines in the city to further Griselda's story in the show.

When it came to the promotions for the show, Vergara did not forget to visit the city that housed the drug mafia. In a post dated January 23, 2024, Sofia wrote:

"Miami ❤️ last day of press! Of course a @dolcegabbana moment!!"

The setting of the show provides a rich visual aid for establishing Griselda's character in the mini-series. This, coupled with the direction, cinematography, and acting, make the show a must-watch.

All six episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here