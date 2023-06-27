Where was Jack Ryan season 4 shot? Filming locations of John Krasinski's Prime Video series explored

The fourth season of Jack Ryan is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The show follows the titular spy as he undertakes daring missions worldwide to protect his country.

The official synopsis of Jack Ryan season 4 reads:

''The fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country.''

Season after season, the show has mesmerized audiences with its intricate world and expertly crafted suspense. As the next season approaches, fans can expect an exhilarating journey that hits closer to home.

In season four, the plot takes an exciting shift into uncharted territory. With Jack Ryan as the CIA Acting Deputy Director, the show delves into a realm of heightened intrigue.

Jack Ryan season 4 was largely shot in the USA

The thrilling series Jack Ryan, created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, features an exceptional cast led by John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and Michael Kelly. The show takes the audience on a globe-trotting journey through numerous settings that bring the story to life.

1) Dubrovnik, Croatia

The highly anticipated season four kicked off its production in February 2022, embarking on a captivating journey that spans various international locations. Among the notable filming destinations in the picturesque city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, known for its stunning architecture and rich history.

Additionally, the series also took to the sun-drenched Spanish island of Gran Canaria, providing a unique backdrop for the show's gripping narrative.

2) New York, USA

Season 4 was shot in New York City, which is known for iconic sights like the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and Central Park, providing a genuine and vibrant backdrop to the show's narrative.

The city's cosmopolitan atmosphere and diverse population make it an ideal backdrop for the series' exploration of global espionage and geopolitical intrigue.

3) Los Angeles, USA

For the filming of season 4, the production team ventured to Los Angeles, California, adding a new dimension to the series. The vibrant cityscape and diverse locations of Los Angeles provided a dynamic backdrop for the thrilling storyline.

From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, the cast and crew immersed themselves in the urban landscape, capturing the essence of the city and delivering captivating scenes that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

According to statements made by John Krasinski, the production extended its reach to other prominent locations such as Budapest, Slovakia, Prague, and the Canary Islands. Filming spanned over a year and a half, with the cast and crew making sacrifices by spending time away from their families.

Despite the challenges, the opportunity to bring Jack to life on a grand scale was considered a blessing, showcasing the team's dedication to delivering an exceptional viewing experience.

Jack Ryan season 4, premiers on Amazon Prime Video on June 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

