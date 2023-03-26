The May 2017 shooting death of Tiffiney Crawford remained a disconcerting mystery until her husband Jason Crawford, who believed the 32-year-old died by suicide, was charged in the killing. Jason was the first to find her dead and make a 911 call. He claimed his wife shot herself after he refused to let her enter the house following an argument.

Reports state that Jason Crawford was found guilty of murder in connection to his wife's death last November and was sentenced to 99 years in prison with the possibility of parole earlier this year. He is currently serving time at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama.

An upcoming episode of CBS 48 Hours is scheduled to further delve into Tiffiney Crawford's death. The episode titled The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford airs this Saturday, March 25, at 10:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A young mother found dead in her car. Could she have shot herself twice?"

Jason Crawford maintains that his wife died by suicide.

Jason Crawford was charged in the shooting death of his wife Tiffiney Crawford about a year later

Jason Crawford, the husband of Cullman mother Tiffiney Crawford, was charged with her murder a year after she was shot to death outside their house. The 32-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds to the head and a pink pistol in her left hand. Crawford initially claimed that his wife died by suicide when he refused to let her in the house after learning about her affair.

Jason Crawford stood trial for the murder of his wife Tiffiney Crawford in November 2022, more than five years later. The prosecution played the 911 call he made on the night of the call to the jury while also showcasing body camera footage. Reports state that Attorney Jeff Roberts suggested that he murdered his wife after learning about her extramarital affair.

Prosecutors also relied on DNA analyst Angela Fletcher, who tested the swabs collected from the murder weapon. Fletcher claimed that she was unable to confirm whether any female DNA was present on the pistol since there was just a very small amount of DNA found on it. But she expressed her certainty at the fact that male DNA was present in both the grip and the trigger.

Due to the limited amount of DNA found on the weapon, the prosecution claimed that Jason Crawford must have cleaned the weapon before placing it in Tiffiney's hand. The defense argued otherwise. Furthermore, medical examiner Dr. Valerie Green told the jury that she thought the bullet that struck Tiffiney in the temple was fired from 10 inches apart, which was nearly impossible in the case of a suicide.

Jason Crawford was found guilty in wife Tiffiney Crawford's murder and is now serving a 99-year sentence

Meanwhile, the defense presented a pre-recorded deposition with a former chief medical examiner from Alabama who claimed that Tiffiney Crawford "shot herself first in the left side of the face and then shot herself in the left side of the head," who also alleged that it was unclear from how far the victim was shot.

The defense also argued that Tiffiney was struggling emotionally and started seeing a counselor just one day before she died. Her friends testified that she had been drinking excessively and that she was upset because the man she'd had an affair with broke up with her. Further, in her journal entries, she mentioned "struggling with figuring out what to do with myself."

Nonetheless, Jason Crawford was found guilty in November 2022 and was sentenced to 99 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years earlier this year. He is currently serving time at the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama.

CBS 48 Hours airs with a new episode on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes