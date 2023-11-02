Where are Jen Soering and Elizabeth Haysom now? Till Murder Do Us Part case explored

The new Netflix limited series, Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom, showcases the uncanny love story of Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering. Based on the true story of Elizabeth Haysom, the series premiered on Netflix at 3.01 am EST on Wednesday, November 1.

Haysom, along with her boyfriend, Soering, received convictions for the murder of her parents, Derek and Nancy Haysom, in Bedford County, Virginia. They committed the grisly homicides in 1985. The London police caught them for shoplifting and check fraud.

Under interrogation, they admitted to the chilling murders and received their sentences. Officers arrested the pair on April 30, 1986. Furthermore, police arrested Haysom and Soering in England six months after her parents' bodies were discovered, not initially suspecting them.

After their arrest, Elizabeth admitted guilty to being an accessory to murder on two counts. Soering reportedly confessed to the murders multiple times but then pleaded not guilty at his trial, claiming his confessions were false and made to protect Haysom. Both perpetrators are alive, but they have been deported out of the country.

Where are Elizabeth Haysom and Jens Soering now?

A still of Elizabeth Haysom from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Elizabeth Haysom, once Soering's partner, confronted her fate in prison after her 1990 conviction as an accessory to murder, which resulted in a 90-year sentence. Despite becoming eligible for parole in 1995, Haysom experienced consistent denial of her parole applications until 2019, mirroring Soering's situation, yet without a pardon.

Elizabeth's eventual parole was approved for reasons akin to Soering's, including time served and behavior while incarcerated. However, U.S. Representative Ben Cline criticized her release, implying that it was more of a fiscal strategy by the state of Virginia than a judgment based on her rehabilitation or merit.

Following her parole, Haysom was deported to Canada in 2020. It is believed she has lived there ever since.

A still of Jens Soering from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Jens Soering insisted his confession was to shield Elizabeth Haysom. Despite this, he received two life sentences for first-degree murder in 1990. After being denied parole 14 times, he was finally granted it in 2019, nearly three decades later. His youth at the time of the crime, his good behavior in prison, and the length of his imprisonment contributed to his parole.

Furthermore, authorities determined his release wouldn't endanger public safety. Upon release, Soering was deported to Germany. Additionally, a Washington Post article states that he cannot re-enter the U.S. or contact the victims' families, including Haysom.

As of 2023, Soering still claims he is innocent. He has also expressed a desire to transform his prison experience into motivational speeches about resilience.

Elizabeth Haysom had a turbulent childhood

A still of Haysom from the documentary (Image via Netflix)

Jens Soering attended the University of Virginia, where he became romantically involved with fellow student Elizabeth Haysom. Their relationship intensified over months through numerous heartfelt handwritten letters.

In some letters, Elizabeth shared her deepest feelings with Jens, including her traumatic experiences and her parents' seeming indifference. She told him about being sent abroad for school rather than her family addressing her trauma.

Elizabeth also shared her repeated attempts to escape her situation with her parents. Moreover, despite her parents' disapproval of Soering, Elizabeth was determined to be with him.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom unravels a complex narrative of love, deception, and murder. The series not only delves into the infamous 1985 homicide case but also follows the subsequent lives of Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom post-conviction.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom is now streaming on Netflix.