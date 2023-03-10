Jerrie Lynn Acklin, who beat and stabbed her 65-year-old mother Linda Jo Stingley to death in June 2014, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other related charges. The victim's body was found in the woods outside Malvern, Arkansas, about two hours away from Batesville, where she resided.

Stingley went missing after returning home from work on June 2, 2014. She was a mother of five who worked as a nurse at Eagle Mountain Assisted Living Center in Batesville. Acklin confessed to killing her after she refused to let her stay at the house.

According to reports, Jerrie Lynn Acklin was given a 56-year sentence following her guilty plea in 2015 and is currently serving time at the Wrightsville Women's Facility.

Snapped on Oxygen will further delve into Linda Jo Stingley's disappearance and murder in an episode titled Jerrie Lynn Acklin on March 10. The synopsis states:

"The mysterious disappearance of a beloved nurse leads Arkansas investigators down a twisted path of familial betrayal; as detectives hunt for the missing woman, evidence upturned along the way points toward deadly foul play."

The episode airs on the channel at 7 pm ET this Friday.

Jerrie Lynn Acklin's mother's case turned to murder after her belongings were found

On June 6, 2014, Jerrie Lynn Acklin, 40, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 65-year-old mother Linda Jo Stingley, whose badly decomposed remains were discovered the day before in a remote forested area outside of Malvern, some two hours from Batesville, where the deceased lived.

According to reports, Lt. Mike Mundy, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Division, stated that Stingley's case initially started as a missing person's investigation before taking an immediate turn into murder after some of her belongings, including her purse and credit cards, were found in Bryant, Arkansas.

Lt. Mundy said,

"We were advised that credit cards were used in various places and credit cards were found being discarded in various places, which eventually led us to being able to locate her."

Acklin admitted to killing her mother in a fit of rage when she refused to let her crash at her house. On the night of the disappearance and killing, "she [Acklin] had gone to her mother’s house just looking for a place to stay and her mother wouldn’t let her stay there and they got into it."

An argument erupted between the two, which soon escalated, and the 40-year-old repeatedly beat Stingley with a car jack before stabbing her multiple times using a kitchen knife.

Jerrie Lynn Acklin pleaded guilty to first-degree murder along with burglary and theft charges as part of a plea deal in May 2015. She was given a 56-year prison sentence and is reportedly serving time at the Wrightsville Women's Facility and will likely become eligible for parole in March 2040.

Linda Jo Stingley's purse and credit cards were used to follow the trail of her second daughter Jerrie Lynn Acklin

Authorities stated that Linda Jo Stingley disappeared after leaving her workplace at the Eagle Mountain Assisted Living Center in Batesville at nine o'clock on the night of June 2, 2014. The following day, when she failed to show up for work, her concerned co-workers requested authorities for a wellness check. Authorities found the place intact, and the only thing missing was her purse.

The missing purse was found about 120 miles away in Bryant on June 4. Investigators were then able to track her through her past account activity, which subsequently led them to Stingley's daughter, Jerrie Lynn Acklin, who was seen using the cards in surveillance footage.

According to Oxygen, Acklin's grandmother and Stingley's mother, Jo Canada, described her as a "normal child" who "was very belligerent about 'I'm gonna do what I want to do and you can’t tell me what to do.'"

As a teenager, Acklin began to rebel against her family. She and her mom fought often. But when Acklin got pregnant at 19, it was her mom who she turned to for help. After her son Dalton was born, Acklin found she wasn’t equipped to be a mother, so Linda took over raising him.

However, at the time of Stingley's disappearance, Acklin had hit a rough patch and did not have a permanent place she could call home.

Jo Canada reportedly said,

"She stayed at her son Dalton’s and she set a fire in the closet there, and that’s when he came up to our house and he told me, he said, 'I don’t know what’s wrong with Mom but something is.'"

Acklin, as per one of Stingley's neighbors' accounts, was even spotted outside the nurse's home.

Tune in to Snapped on Oxygen on March 10, at 7 pm ET to learn more details about this case.

