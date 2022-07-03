Where is Karl Karlsen now? Whereabouts explored as NBC Dateline Weekend Mystery episode revisits the Karlsen family murder case

The latest episode of NBC Dateline Weekend Mystery chronicles the alarming and astounding true-crime story of Karl Karlsen on July 2 at 9/8c on NBC. The title of the episode is The House on the Hill.

This is the spine-chilling story of a man who was arrested for the murder of his wife Christina Karlsen and the second-degree murder of his son Levi.

The official synopsis for the episode states:

"Karl Karlsen’s wife dies in a house fire. Then his prized horses die in a fire. And his son dies in an apparent accident. How can one man be so unlucky? "

Since NBC launched the episode's sneak peek, viewers of the show have been highly intrigued to see how the terrifying true-crime story of the Karlsen family will unfold. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the whereabouts of Karl Karlsen as NBC Dateline explores the shocking case.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Karl Karlsen: A perfect husband turned murderer

Reportedly, Karl Karlsen is the man who was charged and convicted for the cold-blooded murder of two of his family members, including his first wife Christina and his son Levi. Karlsen is currently serving his prison sentence at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, at the age of 61.

He further pleaded guilty to first-degree murder by arson of his wife Christina Karlsen in 2020. The court additionally gave him a sentence of life without parole.

He was an Air Force cadet when he met his first wife, Chistina Karlsen, in the early 1980s. The couple seemed to fall in love quickly and got married. It was reportedly Christina's second marriage as she was already married to another cadet when she met Karl.

The couple had two daughters and a son named Erin, Kati, and Levi, respectively. At the beginning of their family life, they lived in New York. But the family had to move to Murphys, California, when Karl received a job offer in Christina's father's business.

Initially, Karl seemed like the perfect husband and a perfect father, but soon everything was about to be rattled in the lives of the Karlsens. Karl reportedly turned out to be a sinister murderer who would brutally murder his wife Christina and, later on, his son Levi.

The man reportedly murdered his first wife, Chistina Karlsen, in a house fire on New Year's Eve in 1991 so that he could claim her life insurance money worth $215,000 in total.

Reportedly, Christina suffered an agonizing death after being trapped inside their bathroom when the fire broke out inside their home, as planned and monitored by her husband, Karl.

Later on, in 2008, Levi, Karl's son, unfortunately, passed away in a farm truck accident, which was planned by his father Karl for a large sum of insurance money from his son's demise.

Karl was reportedly arrested after his second wife Cindy revealed the truth about her husband regarding his son's death. In 2013, Karl was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his son. The court sentenced him to 15 years to life behind bars.

Watch the latest Dateline Weekend Mystery episode, The House on the Hill, exploring the astounding Karl Karlsen case on NBC.

