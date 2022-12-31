Where is Keren Montero Mendoza from? Meet America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 singer

America's Got Talent (AGT) is one of NBC's most popular reality TV competition series that is all set to premiere with a brand new spin-off series titled America's Got Talent: All-Stars. The show will feature former acts who made a lasting impression on the judges and viewers in various other editions of the talent show. Now they will be returning once again, trying to bag the championship.

Sixty former contestants who were fan favorites, winners, and finalists on various other editions of the talent show will return to battle it out against each other for a chance to win the America's Got Talent: All-Stars title.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will premiere on Monday night, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. From magicians, singers, dancers, musicians, poets, dangerous acts, novelty acts, ventriloquists, and aerial acts - fans will see a variety of talent take center stage.

Among the contestants appearing is Keren Montero Mendoza, a singer who previously took part in Dominicana's Got Talent season 2 and won the competition. Now she will compete in America's Got Talent: All-Stars hoping to bag the title.

Keren Montero Mendoza is a 16-year-old Christian singer who is appearing in America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Keren Montero Mendoza first appeared in Dominicana's Got Talent. During her auditions, she performed her rendition of Rise Up, a gospel song, and won the hearts of all of the judges. She also received the coveted Golden Buzzer after her audition, sending her directly to the next round.

She is 16 and a student at Look At Me International School. In her LinkedIn bio, she mentioned,

"For me it is important to continue learning about what I like and teach others who need it. I am a Christian singer, and at my young age I have gained some experiences in that area. I have been a judge in singing contests and I have also won some first places in very important contests, such as the Dominican's Got Talent. So I think I can contribute a lot of my knowledge to others."

She also has her own Instagram profile with over 74k followers. In her Instagram bio, she mentioned,

"Worshiper of Christ Singer. I owe it all to God."

She often uploads videos of her leading adoration and worship in her church while singing. Earlier this year, in January, Keren released a Gospel track titled Christo Vuelve. She has also appeared on various shows where she performed. Keren also has her own YouTube channel with over 18k followers.

Apart from Karen, other performers who will be appearing for a chance at winning the title again in America's Got Talent: All-Stars are Brandon Leake, a spoken word poet, Keiichi Iwasaki, a Japanese magician, Dustin Dojo, the karate duo, Dustin Tavella, a magician, Brett Loudermilk a sword swallower, Captain Ruin a knife thrower, Kody Lee a musician and many more.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information. If viewers miss the episode, they can stream it the next day via Peacock.

