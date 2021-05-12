Where does Markiplier live? Here’s where the YouTuber is based and streams from

Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach is a Los Angeles-based YouTuber with 29.1 million subscribers, mainly known for becoming the king of Five Nights at Freddy's. With the release of the new Resident Evil: Village, Markiplier is now trending on YouTube for a game he had gotten very excited over in the past.

The game has reached 100,000 concurrent players for the first time in the franchise's history, with Markiplier being one of them and showing his love for one of the main characters in the game.

Fans wonder why Markiplier moved to LA

Markiplier was originally born in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., and moved to Los Angeles in 2014 after he was listed on NewMediaRockstars Top 100 Channels and ranked at number six. He wanted to be closer to the resources required to grow his channel quickly.

Markiplier had gained new friends like CrankGameplays, aka Ethan, and Tyler Scheid. They continued to create content until Tyler had branched off more, which then led to the creation of Unnus Annus, a web journal of Ethan and Mark's that consisted of posting daily and trying something new in each video before the year ended and the channel was deleted.

Image via Unnus Annus

The words Unnus Annus are Latin for one year. Since the end of the channel, the two have moved on and gone back to their original channels, almost like the account never existed.

Also read: Top 5 Tommyinnit videos of all time

Markiplier's rise to fame

Markiplier had first set up his YouTube channel in 2012, which was a good emotional outlet. At the time, he was a medical engineering student at the University of Cincinnati. Markiplier had then been fired from his job, broken up with, and discovered a tumor in his adrenal gland.

Markiplier started playing indie survival horror games, which began to catch people's attention. His reactions to jumpscares and noises always took away the fear factor of the game as he would throw his headset off. He then quickly became one of the biggest YouTubers on the platform.

Five Nights at Freddy's, as mentioned before, was one of the main games to kick-start his career. As the game grew, so did he, doing musicals with Random Encounters and claiming his crown as the king of FNAF every time a new game came out.

Also read: Keemstar’s “rocket attack on Israel” post comes under fire, Twitter slams him saying “Educate yourself”

Here are some fan reactions:

Why does every YouTuber i love live somewhere more that 1,000 miles away fron where i live? Its just... UGHHHHH — Bugsy (@thelastof_sam) November 12, 2017

Where does Markiplier live in LA — taeho b oh (@TaehoB) August 12, 2014

Does it get cold where you live? Because I could totally knit/crochet you a beanie! @markiplier — #NAOMIFORDIVASCHAMP (@jon_moxIey) July 12, 2014

@Markiplier how does it feel to live in a city where #WalkerStalkers wait for it to fall appart on Fear The Walking Dead? — Ashley Rose Katra (@A_R_Katra) August 29, 2015

@markiplier Dunkin Donuts does in Chicago so in theory it should be a thing where you live. — Amy (@Mootank) November 7, 2015

@markiplier *clears throat* umm mark? Where does this.."boo" live?😊 *hides knife* no reason....(JACK X MARK FOR LIFE MOTHER FU--) — HelperMelper (@HelperMelper) February 7, 2016

Me to my brother: 'Where does Markilplier live?'

My brother: IN AMERICA BUT HE SPEAKS BRITISH FOR SOME REASON

end my life#markiplier — j a m i e (@apparentlyjay) July 21, 2016

i was looking at tumblr heritage and it will forever be the funniest thing that there were gang wars in la and their first thought was oh shit someone tell markiplier — shira is vibing (@rata2yee) May 10, 2021

youve been living in la for too long so youre slowly turning into a californian surfer dude — sarah (@retrosarxh) March 12, 2018

it’s so dangerous living in LA with all the fires that happen, im glad you and everyone else have stayed safe — lexi (@illusivemark) December 6, 2017