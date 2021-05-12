Where does Markiplier live? Here’s where the YouTuber is based and streams from

Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach is a Los Angeles-based YouTuber with 29.1 million subscribers, mainly known for becoming the king of Five Nights at Freddy's. With the release of the new Resident Evil: Village, Markiplier is now trending on YouTube for a game he had gotten very excited over in the past.
The game has reached 100,000 concurrent players for the first time in the franchise's history, with Markiplier being one of them and showing his love for one of the main characters in the game.
Fans wonder why Markiplier moved to LA
Markiplier was originally born in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., and moved to Los Angeles in 2014 after he was listed on NewMediaRockstars Top 100 Channels and ranked at number six. He wanted to be closer to the resources required to grow his channel quickly.
Markiplier had gained new friends like CrankGameplays, aka Ethan, and Tyler Scheid. They continued to create content until Tyler had branched off more, which then led to the creation of Unnus Annus, a web journal of Ethan and Mark's that consisted of posting daily and trying something new in each video before the year ended and the channel was deleted.
The words Unnus Annus are Latin for one year. Since the end of the channel, the two have moved on and gone back to their original channels, almost like the account never existed.
Markiplier's rise to fame
Markiplier had first set up his YouTube channel in 2012, which was a good emotional outlet. At the time, he was a medical engineering student at the University of Cincinnati. Markiplier had then been fired from his job, broken up with, and discovered a tumor in his adrenal gland.
Markiplier started playing indie survival horror games, which began to catch people's attention. His reactions to jumpscares and noises always took away the fear factor of the game as he would throw his headset off. He then quickly became one of the biggest YouTubers on the platform.
Five Nights at Freddy's, as mentioned before, was one of the main games to kick-start his career. As the game grew, so did he, doing musicals with Random Encounters and claiming his crown as the king of FNAF every time a new game came out.
