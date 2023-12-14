Where was Matthew Grant found? Missing RIT student reunited with family 3 weeks later

Matthew Grant, a student at the Rochester Institute of Technology, was recently discovered safe and returned to his family after going missing in November 2023. While speaking to 13 Wham, his father, Mark, revealed that he was found around 300 miles away from the institute's campus in Pennsylvania on December 13, 2023.

The authorities initially found Grant's car, which helped them get more clues. 13 Wham stated that Grant reportedly found that a search operation was being conducted, following which he called his mother from a police station in Palmerton, saying that he was returning home.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement where they expressed their gratitude to the deputies and investigators who were involved in the search by providing clues from the leads and family members.

"We appreciate our partnership with the media who helped spread awareness and our efforts to reunite him with his family."

According to Rochester First, surveillance footage recorded at the time of Matthew Grant's disappearance revealed that he was somewhere between Exits 39 and 41 of Syracuse and Waterloo.

Matthew Grant went missing in November 2023 without informing anyone

Matthew Grant's family members were desperately searching for him after he went missing last month. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office revealed that Grant was driving his 2014 dark charcoal gray Jeep Cherokee. As mentioned earlier, the vehicle was found a day before the authorities found him.

The official page of Rochester Institute of Technology also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture of Grant and wrote:

"Missing RIT Student – Please help locate The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 22-year-old Matthew Grant, an RIT student. Matthew resides in Henrietta and was last seen on 11/20/2023 at approximately 10 p.m."

A statement by Public Information Officer Brendan Hurley revealed that Matthew was walking for some time at the gas station located at Love's Travel Stop in Seneca County.

However, he left after some time, and considering that, Hurley sent his investigators to search the entire area, including local businesses. According to NBC News, he said:

"Wе'rе working with law еnforcеmеnt partnеrs in thе arеa around Syracusе and thе Adirondacks."

Hurley additionally stated that Grant possibly went towards the Adirondacks, but they could not find any evidence for the same. He continued by saying that there was no "foul play" in Grant's disappearance, and so they were working based on tips that they received from anonymous sources.

Matthew's father, Mark, disclosed to Dateline that his son left his phone at the house, due to which it was not so easy to find him. Mark clarified that Matthew was not suffering from any mental health problems. Mark's sister, Maggie, revealed that he and his girlfriend broke up before his disappearance, but he was still doing well.

A little more about Matthew Grant and his life

The RIT athletics website revealed that Matthew Grant is a mechanical engineering major and was the co-captain of their wrestling team. He is 22 years old as of 2023.

In an interview with Dateline this month, Matthew's father, Mark, revealed that he was the eldest child among Mark's two adopted children. Mark stated that his son is intelligent and recalled the time when Mark could read full-chapter books in kindergarten and completed calculus as an eighth-grade student.

Mark continued by saying that his son's wallet was allegedly stolen a day before his disappearance and added:

"Hе was worriеd bеcausе wе just bought his tickеt to fly homе for Christmas, and hе would nееd his ID. So, wе said, 'Wеll, wе'll gеt that handlеd. Don't worry about that.' So everything seemed fine."

However, Matthew did not make any contact with his family members after that, and that's when he was reported missing.