Where is Natalia Grace now? Unveiling the current chapter of her life

The docuseries on Natalia Grace came to an end with the finale of Natalia Speaks the second part of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. Natalia, who suffers from a rare form of dwarfism, is a Ukrainian orphan adopted by the Barnett family in 2010. The docuseries, released in two parts, takes up Natalia Grace’s story and her interaction with two adoptive families, The Barnetts and the Mans.

The Barnett family after adoption proceeded to change her birth date from 2003 to 1989 through court orders, making the 9-year-old become a 22-year-old overnight. Then they left her in an apartment all alone in Lafayette, Indiana, and moved to Canada. The lonely child was taken in by the Mans family and Natalia Grace has been staying with the Mans since 2014.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The current whereabouts of Natalia

Still in Indiana, Natalia Grace has been living with Cynthia and Antwon Mans and their family since 2014. Cynthia invited her to move in with them after meeting her and realizing her situation. The Mans petitioned to adopt Natalia in 2016, but the court dropped the guardianship petition, as the changed birth certificate proved Natalia to be legally adult.

The Mans couple stood by her throughout her battle with the Barnetts and all the media attention. The couple also appeared on Dr. Phil show alongside Natalia in 2019. They claimed she was a minor and they never saw the child exhibit any violent or abnormal behavior.

While the court dropped all charges against Michael Barnett and Kristine Barnett, the Mans legally adopted Natalia Grace in 2023. Her DNA tests proved her original birth certificate correct and an investigation located her biological mother who corroborated her birth and age claims.

The finale of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, the second part of the docuseries, seemed to be ending in a happily-ever-after for Natalia but for the shocking twist in the end. The producers of the show revealed receiving a disturbing phone call from Antwon Mans, Natalia’s current adoptive father.

Antwon accused Natalia of stooping to a new low by accusing them of holding her hostage. He said that while she was making them look like the enemy, she was the real enemy in the house. While Cynthia Mans declared that Natalia was stabbing the family in the back with a lie, Antwon announced that they were done with her.

The show ended with the channel announcing a continuation of the story, hinting at a third part that would address the controversy and the burning question about the fallout between Natalia Grace, and Cynthia and Antwon Mans.

There is no further information about Natalia. Whether she is still residing within the Mans household or whether she has left the Mans family and Indiana, remains to be seen in the next part of the series.

Freddie Gill and some shocking twists in Natalia Grace docuseries

Natalia confronts Michael Barnett (Image via Investigation Discovery)

Natalia’s story has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride with her once happy adoption by Barnetts turning into a nightmare that she legally fought for years to her refuge with the Mans who lovingly took her, adopted her after years and finally turned on her in a shocking end to the series.

Among all this is the involvement of Freddie Gill, an entertainer with dwarfism, whom Kristine Barnett reached out to for advice on the physical issue.

Freddie revealed that Kristine initially wanted advice from him about dwarfism. However, she later continued to message Freddie about Natalia. She accused Natalia of getting intimate with her husband using explicit photographs. As per Freddie, she even offered to set him up with Natalia for a night to which Freddie did not reply.

Going by the current DNA evidence about Natalia’s age, she was a child when Kristine offered her to Freddie. Meanwhile, both Michael Barnett and Natalia have refuted the charges of intimacy with Michael accusing his ex-wife of lying.

Another twist came in the show when Michael and Natalia were put face-to-face and Michael blamed his former spouse for mistrusting the child and abandoning her. He sobbed and begged forgiveness which Natalia eventually gave.

However, the biggest twist in the series came at the end when the audio recording of Antwon and Cynthia Mans phone call revealed them accusing Natalia of lying and stabbing the family in the back. They declared they would not stand by her anymore and that they were done with her.

Natalia Grace docuseries will return with more investigative work on this. Meanwhile, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace and Natalia Speaks are streaming on Max and Discovery Plus.