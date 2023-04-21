Nicholas Alahverdian, a suspect in a 2008 rape in Utah, was traced to a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, where he was on a ventilator receiving COVID-19 treatment. In December 2021, he was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on behalf of the United States authorities. Alahverdian is now being held at HM Prison Edinburgh, also commonly known as the Saughton Prison.

At the time of his arrest, Alahverdian was going by the alias Arthur Knight and it is believed that he has used multiple other aliases over the years, including Nicholas Rossi, a name he used while committing most of the s*xual assaults.

Reports state that Nicholas Alahverdian faked his death in February 2020 to flee the US after the FBI initiated a fraud investigation and started closing in on the s*x offender. Authorities across multiple states were searching for him at the time.

Now, Dateline on NBC aims to further explore the baffling case in an upcoming two-hour episode titled Dead Man Talking this Friday, April 21, 2023. The episode will air on the channel at 9:00 pm ET.

Here's the synopsis:

"Investigators search for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to evade law enforcement agencies. Andrea Canning confronts the man at the center of the international mystery."

Nicholas Alahverdian is awaiting an extradition hearing, which is scheduled for late June this year

Nicholas Alahverdian is still being held at Scotland's HM Prison Edinburgh on s*xual assault allegations multiple victims have claimed he committed over the years, starting in 2006 when he was only 18 years old. The crimes, which also include fraud, were reportedly committed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Ohio, and Utah.

Alahverdian is currently awaiting possible extradition back to the US as a result of these ongoing investigations. He was first arrested by Scottish authorities on December 13, 2021. Alahverdian was going under the alias of Arthur Knight at the time and was on a ventilator at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, receiving treatment for COVID-19.

However, the most shocking part about Alahverdian's case is that he was reported dead in February 2020, about a month after he publicly announced that he was diagnosed with late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Authorities have always doubted that his demise was a mere sham orchestrated to assist him in evading investigators and the FBI when they started closing in on him.

According to The New York Times, he then moved to Glasgow, Scotland, with his wife Miranda Knight and started using the name Arthur Knight while living in the country and eluding investigators. The same investigators are now seeking to extradite him to the United States on a r*pe charge that has been on a standstill since September 2020.

In 2022, Knight aka Alahverdian was presented in a court of law in Scotland and it was officially declared that he was the same man under different identities using his distinct tattoos and fingerprints. His full extradition hearing has been moved to June 26.

Nicholas Alahverdian allegedly committed most of the r*pe and s*xual assault under the alias of Nicholas Rossi

Investigators said that Nicholas Alahverdian is suspected of using a slew of aliases - Nicholas Rossi, Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Edward, Nicholas Brown, Arthur Brown, Nicholas Alahverdian-Rossi, among others - over the years.

Alahverdian was previously convicted in 2008 of s*xual imposition and public indecency under the name of Nicholas Rossi, on charges stemming from an encounter with a Sinclair Community College student in Dayton, Ohio. Alahverdian groped her and masturbated in front of her in a stairwell.

Reports state that he is now a suspect in multiple other r*pe and s*xual assault cases after his DNA, which was uploaded to a national database, linked him to similar instances.

Watch NBC Dateline's all-new episode this Friday at 9 pm ET.

