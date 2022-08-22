Where is Prosser Creek Reservoir? All we know as presumed body of missing teen, Kiely Rodni found by dive team

The alleged body of missing Californian teenager Kiely Rodni, along with a car, has been found by a crew of divers, more than two weeks after she was reported missing. As per the New York Post, a diving crew on August 21 afternoon located a body and an overturned car, which they believe is a 2013 Honda CRV, at the bottom of the Prosser Creek Reservoir. The teen drove the vehicle to a graduation party near the location.

Prosser Creek Reservoir is located in the Tahoe National Forest, about 10 minutes from Truckee, California. The area is surrounded by high peaks, lush forest, and fauna. The Prosser Family Campground is nestled on a peninsula on the west side of the reservoir, 90 miles from Sacramento.

After Rodni's alleged body was discovered, the Placer County Sheriff's office informed how a volunteer group called Adventures with Purpose was successful in the task.

The lake area, from which the body was allegedly retrieved, is popular among tourists and locals who visit it for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, swimming, and paddleboarding.

Officials spent 20,000 hours in searching for Kiely Rodni but to no avail

The Sheriff's office revealed that they had dedicated 20,000 hours to searching for the 16-year-old while giving an update on her case early on August 21, adding that they had seven helicopters and several officers working on the case.

Authorities also reviewed almost 2,000 tips in two weeks after Rodni disappeared from a gathering closeby to Truckee. It was, however, one of the divers from Adventures with Purpose who located the car and told The New York Post that it had the same number plate as Rodni's vehicle.

Officials have not released or confirmed any details of the body or car found at the bottom of the lake.

The California Highway Patrol, Placer County Sheriff, and Truckee Police hired the Oregon-based diving crew to assist them in the search for Kiely Rodni's body, although the authorities assured the divers that they had previously scanned the reservoir area thoroughly.

While talking to news outlet New York Post, Josh Cantu of the Adventures with Purpose crew said:

“Police told us they did a rigorous search of this body of water. They gave us a grid map and made us confident we didn’t need to search here.”

When Nick Rinn, another member of the crew, dived into the lake, he found a vehicle and a body inside it near the shore.

Recounting his findings, he said:

“I went down and did my inspection. I saw the vehicle upside down, verified the license plate and that there were remains in the vehicle. Then I came out, we called the family and authorities and let them take it from there.”

Kiely Rodni was last spotted on August 6 at the Prosser Family Campground where she attended a party of about 100 people. She messaged her mother that she was leaving the place and driving home at 12:30 am, but did not return.

Attendees of the party revealed that she had also been drinking. Kiely Rodni's alleged body and 2013 Honda CRV was found 50 feet away from where her cellphone last pinged at around 12:33 am.

